What will €399,000 buy in New York, Italy, France, Spain and Co Wicklow?

HJ Byrne Estate Agents is seeking €399,999 for this 77sq m (829sq ft) two-bedroom bungalow on Putland Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Italy, Lombardy

Views over Lake Como from a three-bed In the hillside village of Pognana Lario, Italy

In the hillside village of Pognana Lario, this three-bed with garden offers wide views of Lake Como, which is a 15-minute drive away. The three-storey property houses the main living area on the middle floor. Here there is a kitchen, bathroom and living room with balcony and views of the lake. Above are three bedrooms and a bathroom. At ground level there is another kitchen, studio and lovely garden. Milan is an hour away by car or train.

Price: €400,000

Agent: Franks-international-real-estate.com

France, Poitou Charentes

This restored stone house in St Ciers du Taillon, France

This restored stone house in St Ciers du Taillon includes a gite, saltwater swimming pool and large garden. The property has been restored while retaining original features, such as exposed beams and stone walls. The 58sq m (624sq ft) living room/dining room and kitchen has glazed doors to the garden. Also at ground level are two bathrooms, another kitchen, a study and two bedrooms plus a snug with a traditional bread oven. Upstairs are two bedrooms. The gite has four bedrooms. There are outbuildings.

Price: €399,000

Agent: frenchsestateagents.com

Spain, Calpe

The swimming pool of the villa in Calpe, Spain

There are views of Calpe rock in the sea from this 201sq m (2,164sq ft) villa built in 1974 and renovated in 2002. There is a swimming pool in the terraced garden which enjoys sea views too. Also outside are a kitchen, barbecue, jacuzzi and sauna. The property, which surrounds a courtyard, is divided into two homes. One has two bedrooms, a shower, kitchen and living room and the other has one bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room.

Price: €399,000

Agent: inmocostablanca.com

USA ,New York

The block containing the studio apartment at 330 Third Avenue, Manhattan

This studio apartment on the west side of Manhattan at 330 Third Avenue is near the Hudson River. The corner studio, with views of the city, has a kitchen, bathroom (with a window) and living/sleeping area. Storage has been carefully thought out and there are three large closets and a dressing area. There is storage for bicycles and other large goods elsewhere in the block, which has a live-in duty manager. Parks and public transport stops nearby. Subletting is allowed after two years.

Price: $465,000 (about €396,000)

Agent: Mayfairinternationalrealty. com