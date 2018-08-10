What will €399,000 buy in New York, Italy, France, Spain and Co Wicklow?

Take Five: a Manhattan studio, views of Lake Como or a two bed-in Bray
A two-bedroom bungalow on Putland Road, Bray

A two-bedroom bungalow on Putland Road, Bray

 

HJ Byrne Estate Agents is seeking €399,999 for this 77sq m (829sq ft) two-bedroom bungalow on Putland Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

  Italy, Lombardy

Views over Lake Como from a three-bed In the hillside village of Pognana Lario, Italy
Views over Lake Como from a three-bed In the hillside village of Pognana Lario, Italy

In the hillside village of Pognana Lario, this three-bed with garden offers wide views of Lake Como, which is a 15-minute drive away. The three-storey property houses the main living area on the middle floor. Here there is a kitchen, bathroom and living room with balcony and views of the lake.  Above are three bedrooms and a bathroom. At ground level there is another kitchen, studio and lovely garden. Milan is an hour away by car or train.

Price: €400,000

Agent: Franks-international-real-estate.com

France, Poitou Charentes

This restored stone house in St Ciers du Taillon, France
This restored stone house in St Ciers du Taillon, France

This restored stone house in St Ciers du Taillon includes a gite, saltwater swimming pool and large garden. The property has been restored while retaining original features, such as exposed beams and stone walls. The 58sq m (624sq ft) living room/dining room and kitchen has glazed doors to the garden. Also at ground level are two bathrooms, another kitchen, a study and two bedrooms plus a snug with a traditional bread oven. Upstairs are two bedrooms. The gite has four bedrooms. There are outbuildings.

Price: €399,000

Agent: frenchsestateagents.com

Spain, Calpe

The swimming pool of the villa in Calpe, Spain
The swimming pool of the villa in Calpe, Spain

There are views of Calpe rock in the sea from this 201sq m (2,164sq ft) villa built in 1974 and renovated in 2002. There is a swimming pool in the terraced garden which enjoys sea views too. Also outside are a kitchen, barbecue, jacuzzi and sauna. The property, which surrounds a courtyard, is divided into two homes. One has two bedrooms, a shower, kitchen and living room and the other has one bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room.

Price: €399,000

Agent: inmocostablanca.com

USA ,New York

The block containing the studio apartment at 330 Third Avenue, Manhattan
The block containing the studio apartment at 330 Third Avenue, Manhattan

This studio apartment on the west side of Manhattan at 330 Third Avenue is near the Hudson River. The corner studio, with views of the city, has a kitchen, bathroom (with a window) and living/sleeping area. Storage has been carefully thought out and there are three large closets and a dressing area. There is storage for bicycles and other large goods elsewhere in the block, which has a live-in duty manager. Parks and public transport stops nearby. Subletting is allowed after two years.

Price: $465,000 (about €396,000)

Agent: Mayfairinternationalrealty. com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.