What will €398,000 buy in Turkey, France, Croatia and Co Cork?

Home & Away Real Estate is seeking €398,000 for this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house (below) at Castlemartyr, Midleton, Co Cork

Castlemartyr: four bedrooms, three bathrooms

TURKEY: KALKAN

This house with uninterrupted views of the sea at Kalkan Bay has its own swimming pool. Inside is a split-level, open-plan living- and diningroom with steps up to a modern kitchen and sliding doors to the pool terrace. Also on the ground floor is an en suite bedroom. Upstairs are three en-suite bedrooms with balconies. Kalkan old town is a four-minute walk.

Price £349,000 (about €398,000)

Agent lalehomeskalkan.com

Kalkan: uninterrupted views of the sea

SPAIN: ANDALUSIA

In southwest Spain, below Seville and northwest of Gibraltar, this detached house is in Chiclana de la Frontera, Cadiz. The 250sq m (2,690sq ft), two-storey villa sits on its own land with a swimming pool and three garages. Accommodation in the southeast-facing house includes a livingroom and kitchen, five bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is a covered seating area outside as well as a pool terrace.

Price €399,000

Agent chestertons-international.com

Chiclana de la Frontera: two-storey villa with a swimming pool and three garages

FRANCE: POITOU-CHARENTES

Close to the market town of Jarnac, this logis (or petit château) has traditional features such as wooden panelling, stone stairs, oak floors and decorative plasterwork. At the end of a drive, the house sits on its own land with a swimming pool, pond, guesthouse, workshop and courtyard. Accommodation includes a library, livingroom with fireplace, diningroom with marble fireplace, kitchen and bootroom. Upstairs are a bathroom with jacuzzi and four bedrooms.

Price €398,000

Agent frenchestateagents.com

Jarnac: this logis has wooden panelling, stone stairs, oak floors and decorative plasterwork

CROATIA: SPLIT-DALMATIA

This villa, built in 2018, is in Krilo Jesenice, on the Omis Riviera, near historic Omis town, in the middle of the Dalmatian coast. The 150sq m villa has views across the swimming pool to the Adriatic, 300m away. Inside are an open-plan living- and diningroom and kitchen, bathroom and utility. Upstairs are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a terrace. The house faces Brac island and is south of Split, whose airport is about 30km away. Water is heated via solar panels.

Price €399,000

Agent adrionika.com