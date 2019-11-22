What will €380k buy in Greece, Italy, France, Spain and Co Galway?

Take5: A former mill on the Garonne river, farmhouse in Umbria, and more

This villa in Costa Blanca, Spain, boasts views of the sea and mountains, and an open-plan layout inside

IRELAND: CO GALWAY

Gohery Properties is seeking €380,000 for this four-bedroom house at Cregmore, Claregalway, Co Galway.

Four-bedroom in Claregalway, Co Galway for €380k
FRANCE: MIDI-PYRENEES

On the Garonne river, in 7,371sq m (0.73 hectares) of land, this 19th century former mill is near Huos. The house has a large hall with exposed stone walls and a display of mill machinery, a store, guest studio (with bedroom and living room) with views of the river, a summer kitchen and shower. On the first floor is a living room (55sq m/592sq ft) with exposed stone walls and open fire, three bedrooms, a bathroom, WC and kitchen with a fireplace and exposed stone walls and beams. There is an attic. 
Price: €380,000
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Former 19th century mill sits on 7,371sq m of land
SPAIN: COSTA BLANCA

There are views of the sea and mountains from this 160sq m (1,722sq ft) villa in Monte Pego, a town inland from Denia. Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area that opens to a covered and open terrace beside the swimming pool, a barbecue area, outdoor shower and a toilet. Upstairs are two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchenette. Alicante and Valencia, and their airports, are about an hour away. 
Price: €380,000 
Agent: homeespana.com

This villa in Costa Blanca, Spain, boasts views of the sea and mountains, and an open-plan layout inside
GREECE: ATTICA

On Psatha Beach, northwest of Athens (an hour’s drive away), this 110sq m (1,184sq ft) house sits in its own land. Inside is an open-plan livingroom and kitchen that opens on to an upper terrace, three bedrooms and a bathroom. The house is set at the back of its 700sq m (7,535sq ft) plot, leaving a garden to the front which includes a hammock strung between two trees. Restaurants, cafes and bars are within walking distance. 
Price: €380,000
Agent: Chestertons.com

Psatha Beach in Greece, where a 110sq m house is for sale for €380,000
ITALY: UMBRIA

This 300sq m (3,229sq ft) farmhouse with swimming pool is divided into three apartments measuring about 100sq m (1,076sq ft) each. One has a diningroom, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. A second has a livingroom, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms overlooking Trasimeno Lake. The third has a kitchen, livingroom with fireplace, a bedroom and bathroom. The garden is planted with colourful shrubs. Castiglione del Lago is 7km away.
Price: €380,000
Agent: greatestate.it

Italian farmhouse for €380,000 which comes with swimming pool is divided into three apartments measuring about 100sq m each
