What will €375,000 buy in Turkey, France, Spain, Thailand and Co Cork?

Stephen Clarke is seeking €375,00 for this 137sq m (1,474sq ft) four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow in Carberytown, Glounthaune, Co Cork.

Co Cork: this four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow is in Carberytown

TURKEY: KALKAN

Copious glazing, and white walls and floors, give this 173sq m (1,862sq ft) house a sleek, bright air highlighted by its seaside setting. The villa, with its own pool and sea views, is on the Cukurbag peninsular, close to the harbour town of Kas. Inside are a living- and diningroom with log burner and double doors to a terrace and infinity pool; a kitchen with granite worktops; and toilet. Up spiral stone stairs, on the first floor, are a bathroom and three bedrooms with balconies; one of the bathrooms is an en suite.

Price £335,000 (€375,950)

Agent spotblue.com

Turkey: this Cukurbag Peninsula villa with sea views has its own pool

FRANCE: PYRENÉES ATLANTIQUES

This compact chateau comes with 2.5 acres of garden, a saltwater swimming pool and two barns. In the village of Dognen, in Aquitaine, the 15th-century manor house is approached via large gates. Accommodation includes a livingroom, diningroom with large fireplace, kitchen, scullery, laundry and conservatory. There are four bedrooms on the first floor, reached by stone steps that spiral up the tower; three of them have en suite bathrooms. There are four more bedrooms in the attic space, all with en suites. Solar panels on one of the barns earn €2,000 a year.

Price €376,000

Agent frenchestateagents.com

France: this compact chateau comes with 2.5 acres of garden, a saltwater swimming pool and two barns

SPAIN: MALAGA

This 180sq m (1,937.5sq ft) house in Estepona is in a front-line beach development that has three swimming pools and a gym. The house has a double-height livingroom, with fireplace, that opens on to a terrace. It also has a diningroom, kitchen, utility and toilet on the ground floor. Upstairs are two en-suite bedrooms, one with a balcony overlooking the communal gardens. The basement has two more bedrooms. A roof terrace has 360-degree views.

Price €375,000

Agent wicksproperties.com

Spain: this Estepona house is in a front-line beach development that has three swimming pools and a gym

THAILAND: KOH SAMUI

The bay of Choeng Mon can be seen from this semi-detached house in the Horizon Homes Villa development on the island of Koh Samui. The beach at the bay is a 10-minute walk from the villa, which has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area with sliding glass doors on to a terrace with a shaded area and infinity swimming pool. All three bedrooms on the first floor have views of the sea. The main bedroom has an en suite and balcony; the other two bedrooms share a bathroom and balcony. There is a covered carport.

Price £333,400 (about €374,200)

Agent samui-island-realty.com