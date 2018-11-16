What will €370,000 buy in Italy, France, Spain, England and Co Kerry?

IRELAND: CO KERRY

Brian O’Leary Auctioneers is seeking €370,000 for the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home below, with gardens front and back, in Killarney.

ITALY: LAZIO

This empty 950sq m (10,225sq ft) 14th-century palazzo runs over various levels that spill on to balconies and roof terraces. In the medieval hilltop town of Alvito, Palazzo Dr V Castrucci has huge rooms, with high ceilings and large doorways. There are three internal courtyards with fountains and statues, plus stone steps. There are also stone cellars that predate the building. The Castrucci family has been in residence since the end of the 1200s.

Price €370,000

Agent rightmove.co.uk

FRANCE: PICARDIE

This Anglo-Norman chateau in the Somme comes with 3ha of land, a river and outbuildings that include a 16th-century dovecote. Inside are a diningroom, two livingrooms, a kitchen, an office, a bathroom and a toilet on the ground floor. On the first floor are seven rooms, two bathrooms and a toilet. On the second floor are five bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and a toilet. Dieppe is less than an hour away; Calais is 90 minutes.

Price: €371,000

Agent frenchestateagents.com

SPAIN: CATALONIA

There are views of the Mediterranean from this southeast-facing house in Mas Mató, east of Girona and northeast of Barcelona. The ground floor has a living- and diningroom with fireplace, plus a kitchen that opens on to a terrace with views of the sea and mountains. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom. The house is 2km from Begur town, and the sandy beach at the fishing village and resort of Sa Riera is close by.

Price €370,000

Agent casabegur.com

ENGLAND: LONDON

This flat is on the Tudor-style Holly Lodge estate in Highgate, close to Hampstead Heath (on the Parliament Hill side), Tube stations at Archway and Highgate, and the overground train at Gospel Oak. Built in the early 1900s, on a south-facing hill, the estate is now a conservation area. This apartment, on Oakeshott Avenue, has a livingroom, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

Price £325,000 (about €374,000)

Agent marshandparsons.co.uk