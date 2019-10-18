What will €350k buy in St Lucia, France, South Africa, Spain and Wicklow?

IRELAND: CO WICKLOW

Dooley Poynton is seeking €350,000 for this three-bedroom bungalow (below) by the sea at 14 Dunbur Glen, Wicklow town, Co Wicklow

Dunbur Glen, Wicklow town, Co Wicklow

SOUTH AFRICA: LIMPOPO PROVINCE

This semi-off-grid camp, nestled in the Bushveld with incredible views over vegetation, koppies (small hills) and creeks, comprises a main lodge, four stilted en-suite tents, an off-grid cottage, a shed, a workshop and a garage. In Hoedsprruit, the lodge has a bathroom, open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room, which opens (via a disappearing wall) on to hardwood decking and a swimming pool. The cottage has a kitchenette and en-suite bedroom. Animals at the farm include zebras, wildebeest, giraffes, impala, elands, kudu and nyala. Price 5.95 million rand (about €357,200) Agent pamgolding.co.za

Limpopo, South Africa

FRANCE: PAYS DE LA LOIRE

This Belle Époque maison de maître, built in 1865, comes with a lodge, coach house and three garages in its walled gardens. In Evron town, the 350sq m (3,765sq ft) house has granite steps to the front door, leading into a 21sq m (225sq ft) hall with 3.5m ceilings. Accommodation includes two living rooms (one of nearly 48sq m/515sq ft), a kitchen, four bathrooms and four bedrooms. There are vaulted cellars and an attic. The lodge has receptions, a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. Price €349,800 Agent frenchestateagents.com

Pays de la Loire, France

SPAIN: ALICANTE

About 40km inland from Alicante and the sea, this 500sq m (5,380sq ft) property, which has served as a guest house, looks on to the Sierra de la Pila nature reserve. The home, just outside the traditional town of Pinoso, comes with two apartments, a one-bed and a two-bed. The main house has nine bedrooms (five with en suites), a dining room, a living room with fireplace, a kitchen and a bathrooms. There is a swimming pool with swim-up bar in the 0.75ha (1.8ac) of land. Price €350,000 Agent livespainforlife.com

Alicante, Spain

CARIBBEAN: ST LUCIA

This 200sq m (2,150sq ft) house on a hill is in a scheme called Ocean Breeze, about 10 minutes from the sea at Rodney Bay. Villa Tegan is in a garden with a swimming pool and indigenous plants. On the ground floor is an open-plan living and dining area that opens to the pool; a study; and a kitchen with granite worktops. There is a bedroom with en suite on a mezzanine that has a balcony overlooking the pool. On the first floor are a shower room and two more bedrooms with balconies looking out to the pool. Price $395,000 (about €360,000) Agent doubloonrealestate.com