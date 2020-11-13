What will €345k buy in Thailand, Scotland, Romania, Mexico and Dublin 24?
Take5: A private island, a two-pool penthouse, and a three-bed in Kilnamanagh
A penthouse on the water’s edge in Akumal, Mexico
Remax is seeking €345,000 for 4 Elmcastle Green in Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24, an extended three-bedroom 140sq m (1,506sq ft) property in excellent order with a separate garden room.
THAILAND: HUA HIN
Four-bedroom villa with private pool in a development 1km from the local beach and a few hundred yards from a golf club. Extending to 350sq m (3,769sq ft) (including deck area) over two floors, the property has good sea views and the complex has two large communal pools.
Price €354,000 (That Bhat 12.9m).
Agent thailand-property.com
SCOTLAND: ABERDEENSHIRE
Bridgend is a charming Victorian waterside property extending to 235sq m (2,529sq ft). Set on 0.75 of an acre of magnificent gardens that feature a garden room with a stove, a timber summer house and two garages.
Price €341,400 (£310,000).
Agent savills.com
ROMANIA: TULCEA
Private island with eight buildings that comprise accommodation, offices and a fishery. Located on the Unesco world heritage site of the Danube Delta, the houses have 1,300sq m (14,600sq ft) of accommodation in total. Renovated in 2018, they have potential for tourism activity.
Price €350,000 ($410,000).
Agent sothebysrealty.com
MEXICO: AKUMAL
Three-bedroom penthouse extending to 180sq m (1,936sq ft) plus a 705sq ft roof terrace. Set at the water’s edge, the complex has two natural pools, a gym, yoga studio and wellness centre. The property is located two hours from Cancun Airport.
Price €341,206 ($405,500).
Agent topmexicorealestate.com