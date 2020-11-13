What will €345k buy in Thailand, Scotland, Romania, Mexico and Dublin 24?

Remax is seeking €345,000 for 4 Elmcastle Green in Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24, an extended three-bedroom 140sq m (1,506sq ft) property in excellent order with a separate garden room.

THAILAND: HUA HIN

Four-bedroom villa with private pool in a development 1km from the local beach and a few hundred yards from a golf club. Extending to 350sq m (3,769sq ft) (including deck area) over two floors, the property has good sea views and the complex has two large communal pools.

Price €354,000 (That Bhat 12.9m).

Agent thailand-property.com

SCOTLAND: ABERDEENSHIRE

Bridgend is a charming Victorian waterside property extending to 235sq m (2,529sq ft). Set on 0.75 of an acre of magnificent gardens that feature a garden room with a stove, a timber summer house and two garages.

Price €341,400 (£310,000).

Agent savills.com

ROMANIA: TULCEA

Private island with eight buildings that comprise accommodation, offices and a fishery. Located on the Unesco world heritage site of the Danube Delta, the houses have 1,300sq m (14,600sq ft) of accommodation in total. Renovated in 2018, they have potential for tourism activity.

Price €350,000 ($410,000).

Agent sothebysrealty.com

MEXICO: AKUMAL

Three-bedroom penthouse extending to 180sq m (1,936sq ft) plus a 705sq ft roof terrace. Set at the water’s edge, the complex has two natural pools, a gym, yoga studio and wellness centre. The property is located two hours from Cancun Airport.

Price €341,206 ($405,500).

Agent topmexicorealestate.com