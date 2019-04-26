What will €345,000 buy in Venice, Greece, Spain, France and Kildare

IRELAND: CO KILDARE

Jordan Town and Country Estate Agents is seeking €345,000 for this four-bedroom house on nearly ½ an acre at Belan, Moone in Co Kildare.

SPAIN: ANDALUSIA

The terrace of this beach-side villa overlooks the sea. In Bahia Dorada, near Estepona town, the house is accessed at sleeping level where there are three bedrooms, one of which opens to the pool, plus a bathroom and shower. A staircase up a half-level leads to a kitchen and dining room beside a terrace, and up another half-level is the living room, with wood-burning stove, that also opens to the terrace. There is a cellar. It is in a complex with six pools and tennis courts. Price: €345,000 Agent: Spain2You.com

FRANCE: CHARENTE

About 9km from the village of Villebois-Lavalette, with its chateau and market, this maison de maître overlooks a swimming pool. A drive runs up to the house which has large reception rooms: a 28sq m (301sq ft) dining room and 27sq m (290sq ft) living room with stone fireplace. Also on the ground floor is a bathroom and kitchen. Upstairs are three generous bedrooms (28sq m, 27sq m and 14.5sq m) and a bathroom. Further space includes a wine cellar, attic, barn and dovecote. Angoulême is 30km away.

Price: €344,500 Agent: frenchestateagents.com

ITALY: VENICE

In the Cabbaregio district, between Ormesini quay and San Girolama, facing the Italian mainland and Murano island, this renovated apartment is on the first floor. Traditional details include parquet floors and exposed wooden beams. The home is accessed through a period portico from the canal-side path and has an open-plan kitchen/living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The building contains two apartments with a warehouse on the ground floor.

Price: €345,000 Agent: Atlanteproperties.com

GREECE: IONIAN ISLANDS

In the village of Mousata, on the south coast of Cephalonia, this two-storey villa sits above Lourdas beach, which is just a few minutes away. The 190sq m (2,045sq ft) building is divided into two homes: a two-bed apartment with open-plan living and one bathroom; and a two-bed with open-plan living with fireplace, two balconies and two bathrooms. In the garden is a swimming pool, terrace and barbecue area. Views take in Zante island out in the Ionian Sea and Ainos mountain. Price: €345,000 Agent: kefalonianproperty.com