What will €330,000 buy in Barbados, Thailand and Limerick?

GVM Auctioneers is seeking €330,000 for this four-bed bungalow on half an acre at Drombanna, Co Limerick

France

France: Puy de Dome

This eight-bed, renovated chateau comes with a swimming pool. In the village of Giat, it has 262sq m (2,820sq ft) of habitable space including a 19sq m (205sq ft) kitchen, 27sq m (291sq ft) living room, 25sq m (269sq ft) dining room, an office and a toilet on the ground floor. There are four en suite bedrooms on the first floor, and four bedrooms on the second floor as well as a playroom . In the basement are staff rooms. Outside there’s a walled garden, pool, garage and pig house.

Price: €330,000 Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Italy

Italy: Umbria

Near the town of Foligno, south of Perugia, this 250sq m (2,691sq ft) farmhouse comes with 27 hectares (66.7 acres) of land divided into 19 hectares of woodland and 8 hectares of arable land. The farmhouse, which has traditional features such as terracotta floors, fireplaces and exposed brick walls, requires an update. Accommodation includes 10 living rooms, offices and so on; six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Located in the hills it is close to the medieval village of Rasiglia, which is criss-crossed with rivers, earning it the nickname of Little Venice. Price: €330,000 Agent: Coldwellbankerinternational.com

Caribbean

Caribbean: Barbados

In Ocean City, St Philip, which is on the south-east coast of Barbados, this house is on a cliff top with great views of the Caribbean Sea. The house sits in 827sq m (8,897sq ft) of land with a swimming pool. On the ground floor all rooms have a sea view,including a living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and dining area which opens to a patio. There is another bedroom upstairs along with a living room and balcony with loftier views of the Caribbean. Price: BDS$749,000 (about €329,940)

Agent: globalestateagency.net

Thailand

Thailand: Hua Hin

In the province of Prachuap Khiri Khan, about a 10-minute drive from Hua Hin town and the beach, this modern pool villa measures 290sq m (3,121.5sq ft) and sits on 800sq m (8,611sq ft) of land which includes a guesthouse. Inside is a living/dining room, a kitchen, five bedrooms (one with a Jacuzzi) and five bathrooms. Outside is a covered terrace (with ceiling fans) beside the 10m swimming pool. There is an outdoor kitchen, hardwood sala (pavilion) and covered parking. Furniture inside and out is included in the sale. Palm Hills Golf Course is a five-minute drive. Price: TBH12,000,000 (about €322,550) Agent: Thailand-property.com