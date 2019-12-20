What will €325,000 buy you in Greece, Italy, Hungary, France and Co Wicklow

IRELAND: CO WICKLOW

Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly is seeking €325,000 for this four-bedroom, three-bathroom 123sq m (1,324sq ft) house at 143 Rosehill, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow

143 Rosehill, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow

GREECE: IONIAN ISLANDS

With views over Katelios bay, this 200sq m (2,153sq ft) house has an infinity swimming pool with hydro massage jets. Sitting above the village of Ratzakli, on the island of Kefalonia, the house has a living/dining room and a bedroom on the ground floor that both open to a terrace with built-in barbecue. There are three bedrooms on the first floor, one with an en suite and two that share a bathroom. The villages of Skala, Ratzakli and Katelios are a short drive away as are the beaches at Kaminia and Mounda.

Price: €325,000

Agent: kefalonia.property

Kefalonia Island, Greece

FRANCE: PYRENEES

With an enclosed garden, courtyard and barn, this Maison de Maître was built in 1835 and retains original features such as floor and wall tiles, wooden stairs and marble fireplaces. Inside is a kitchen/dining room (30sq m/ 323sq ft) with large fireplace, a dining room (25sq m/269sq ft) with a door to the garden, an en-suite bedroom and store. Upstairs is a living room (33sq m/355sq ft) with marble fireplace, three windows and doors to a balcony; another room (29sq m/312sq ft); a bedroom and bathroom. There are two en-suite bedrooms and a balcony on the second floor.

Price: €326,000

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

The Pyrenees, France

ITALY: TUSCANY

In Ponte a Moriano, 15km north of Lucca, this estate comprises a 140sq m (1,507sq ft) four-storey house, a two-storey, 52sq m (560sq ft) house, a barn (cantina) and stone store. It sits in 800sq m of land with olive trees that give the current owners enough oil for a year. The buildings have been renovated, by its TV and theatre-producer owners, to marry modern and traditional materials such as chestnut beams, terracotta floors and decorative stone. Pisa and its airport are 35km from here, the coast at Versilia is 35km away and Florence is 85km.

Price: €325,000

Agent: casatuscany.com

Tuscany, Italy

HUNGARY: BUDAPEST

In the city centre, in District Vi , this duplex penthouse has had the full, sleak interiors treatment. The apartment is in an 1800s building on Andrassy Street, less than five minutes from the opera house, St Stephen’s Basilica and Hero Square. Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with mezzanine and doors to a terrace. There is also a bathroom and two bedrooms. The nearest metros are Oktogon Square and Vorosmarty Utca.

Price: 107,000,000 HUF (about €323,000)

Agent: William-mcKenna.com