What will €320,000 buy in Greece, France, Italy, New Zealand and Co Kerry?

IRELAND: CO KERRY

Ger Carmody is seeking €320,000 for the four-bedroom house below, at 25 Lighthouse Village in Fenit.

€320,000 for this four-bed bungalow in Lighthouse Village

GREECE: CRETE

On the northwest coast of Crete, in Mathes village, this 122sq m (1,313sq ft) three-bedroom house has a pool and sea views. Inside is an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area with glazed doors to the outside. There are also good links between inside and out in the bedrooms, which have glazed doors on to balconies with either sea or mountain views. The garden includes a wooden shed. The nearest town is just over 4km away and the airport is 47km.

Price €320,000

Agent kretaeiendom.com

€320,000 for this three-bedroom house in Mathes with a pool and sea views

FRANCE: BRITTANY

This period pile in the market town of Callac, in the Cotes d’Armor department, comes with a self-contained annex. The restoration of this 1930s house has kept original features including fireplaces, oak floors and stairs, and Italian marble. At ground level are three reception rooms, a kitchen with access to the garden, and a bathroom. Upstairs are five bedrooms, two with en suites and two in the annex. On the top floor are three bedrooms, including a main suite. The lawned garden has gravel paths.

Price €320,000

Agent frenchestateagents.com

€320,000 for this eight-bedroom house with annex in the market town of Callac

ITALY: TUSCANY

About 8km from the towering town of San Gimignano, this 140sq m (1,506sq ft) house is surrounded by trees. On the ground floor are a diningroom and livingroom, a kitchen, a store and a bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house is in a scheme of 14 homes that share a swimming pool. When it was renovated, in 2008, original features were kept, including exposed wooden beams, terracotta floors and arched windows. Management fees are about €3,000 a year.

Price €320,000

Agent casatuscany.com

€320,000 for this three-bedroom house with shared pool near San Gimignano

NEW ZEALAND: AUCKLAND

On Federal Street in Auckland, this two-bedroom apartment has been renovated in a modern style, to bring an open-plan layout with swish fittings. The kitchen-cum-livingroom has glazed doors to a balcony. The home is part of the Federal City Apartments complex, which has a communal gym and swimming pool. The apartment is close to the city’s main shopping area, at Queen Street, the SkyCity event centre, in the business district, the Britomart eateries and Victoria Park. The management fee is about 1,575 New Zealand dollars, or about €900, a year.

Price $569,000 (about €327,000)

Agent bayleys.co.nz