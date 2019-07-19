What will €320,000 buy in France, Romania, Greece, Spain and Cork?

IRELAND: MYRTLEVILLE, CO CORK

Kevin Silke Ltd is seeking €320,000 for this four-bedroom, 139sq m (1,500sq ft) bungalow on ¼ acre in Myrtleville, Co Cork.

Four-bed, 139sq m (1,500sq ft) bungalow with good gardens

FRANCE: AQUITAINE

There is a swimming pool and stream in the grounds of this 210sq m (2,260sq ft) stone house in a hamlet. About 15km from the town of Blaye, the renovated house has a 60sq m (646sq ft) open-plan living/dining room with two fireplaces, a kitchen, two downstairs bedrooms, a shower room, toilet and two utility rooms. Upstairs are five rooms, a bathroom and toilet. Renovations included adding more insulation and a heat pump system. Price: €323,300 Agent: frenchestateagents.com

French stone house with pool

ROMANIA: MARAMURES

In the north of the country, close to the borders with Hungary and Ukraine, this building is in the centre of Somcuta Mare city. It has history as a commercial and municipal building, having been a bank headquarters, local government office and a clothes factory. Despite being sold as a commercial proposition, the 674sq m (7,255sq ft ) building, on nearly ½ acre, contains a three-bedroom apartment with living room, kitchen and bathroom. There are 24 rooms in total. Price: €320,000 Agent: activimob.ro

Former bank building with 24 rooms in Romania

GREECE: PELOPONNESE

On the Greek mainland, about 4km inland from Stoupa village and a beach, this 150sq m (1,614sq ft) house has its own swimming pool. On the outskirts of Neochori village, the sustainable house comes with 65 organic olive trees, a vast rainwater tank and solar power providing hot water and electricity. Built in 2000, the house has an open-plan living room with log burner, a kitchen, bedroom and a shower on the ground floor. Upstairs is a bathroom and bedroom opening on to a sea-facing terrace. Price: €320,000 Agent: apropertyingreece

Greek house with olive trees

SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

With the beach and busy resort of Fuengirola stretching out before it, this frontline apartment is in a gated scheme with parking and a communal garden. The 110sq m (1,184sq ft) apartment has not been decorated for a while and is in a decades-past timewarp so needs an update. In the Carvajal area, the home has a living room that opens on to a south- and sea-facing terrace, a kitchen, two sea-facing bedrooms (one with en suite) and a separate bathroom. Price: €320,000 Agent: serneholtestate.com