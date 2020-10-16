What will €300k buy in France, Portugal, Italy, Sweden and Dublin 1?

Take5: Choose from a D1 apartment, a French mansion or a Portuguese villa

Elizabeth Birdthistle

This Portuguese villa is in the Oasis Parque Country Club.

IRELAND: DUBLIN 1

Brock Delappe Estates is seeking €350,000 for 99 Castleforbes Square in Dublin 1, a two-bedroom third-floor 62sq m (667sq ft) apartment.

This Dublin 1 apartment has two bedrooms.
FRANCE: BARJAC

Set in the pretty hamlet of Barjac, a Renaissance town in southern France, this property extends to 260sq m (2,799sq ft). Full of old world charm with barrelled ceilings and exposed brick walls, it has a southwest-facing terrace, open fires and lies on a third of an acre. See barjacimmobilier.com

This French property is set on a third of an acre.
ITALY: TUSCANY

Two-bedroom apartment with private garden in a restored hamlet of 15 homes with a shared swimming pool. Extending to 80sq m (861sq ft), it is surrounded by a forest and olive groves and is located 12km from San Gimignano and 65km from Florence. Agent: casatravella.com

This Tuscan apartment has a shared swimming pool.
SWEDEN: VASTRA GOTALAND:

Four bedroom house extending to 130sq m (1,399sq ft) plus a guest cottage, located an hour and a half drive from Gothenburg. The property has its own mooring which is within walking distance and also has a wood fired sauna, greenhouse and orchard. There is a large basement which could be converted to further accommodation. Agent: husmanhagberg.se

This French 18th-century mansion is just 15 minutes from the local beaches.
PORTUGAL: PORTIMAO

Three-bedroom villa is in the Oasis Parque Country Club which is located close to the historic town of Portimao. Facilities in the club include heated pools, a Jacuzzi and tennis courts. Faro airport is located 71km – a 54-minute drive – from the property. Agent: locations.ie

This Portuguese villa is in the Oasis Parque Country Club.
This three-bedroom villa is located close to the historic town of Portimao.
