What will €300,000 buy in Germany, Spain, France, the UK and Dublin 12

IRELAND: CO DUBLIN

Castle Estate Agents is seeking 300k for a three-bedroom terraced house at 141 Walkinstown Park, Dublin 12.

141 Walkinstown Park, Dublin 12

GERMANY: BERLIN

Turnkey one-bedroom apartment in the sought-after Prenzlauer Berg area with lots of shops, cafes and art galleries close by as well as several parks and a popular weekly flea market. Located on the 3rd floor of a well-kept building, the 57sq m apartment has high ceilings and polished pine floorboards throughout. There’s a large livingroom leading to a double bedroom, and both bathroom and kitchen have windows. The apartment comes with its own cellar.

Price €300,000

Agent firstcitiz.com

Berlin apartment

SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

Large ground floor three-bedroom apartment in an upscale golf complex called The Mansions at San Roque near the coast and about 12.5km from Gibraltar airport. The 180sq m apartment has access to communal gardens and swimming pools, and catches the later afternoon sun from its private garden and terraces. There’s a large livingroom opening to the terrace while the main bedroom also has p doors leading to a secluded patio. The property has two parking spaces in the communal garage and two storerooms.

Price €300,000

Agent noll.sotogrande.com

LONDON: HAMMERSMITH

Third-floor studio in Hamlet Gardens, a stately 1930s complex with concierge service in west Hammersmith. The 31sq m unit is extremely bright with two tall original windows in the living room and another in the spacious, fully fitted kitchen. The livingroom allows for a seating area at one end and bedroom space at the other. Central London is about 30 minutes away from the nearest tube station (District Line), Ravenscourt Park.

Price €302,929 (£270,000)

Agent kfh.co.uk

Hamlet Gardens, Hammersmith, London

FRANCE: PARIS

A fresh update on the Paris garret, this sixth floor attic studio is in the 17th arrondissment, not far from Place Clichy and the Paris Flea Market. At 28sq m it’s tight, it does manage to fit in a galley style kitchen and an airy livingspace with timber floor and not one but two classic mansard windows offering rooftop views.

Price €305,000

Agent guy-hoquet.com