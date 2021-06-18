What will €295,000 buy in France, Romania, Turkey, Sweden and Ireland?

Elizabeth Birdthistle

 

IRELAND: KENMARE

Located in Killaha west, 5km from the town of Kenmare, this four-bedroom bungalow on a site of just over 1½ acres has lovely views to Dunkerron Island, Kenmare Bay and the Macgillycuddy Reeks. Dating from the 1970s, the 107sq m (1,156sq ft) property, which has a separate 77sq m (829sq ft) workshop and a 60sq m (646sq ft) shed, requires upgrading but could be transformed into a lovely holiday home.

Price €295,000

Agent sherryfitz.ie

FRANCE: CANNES

Located right at the edge of the beach in the much sought after city on the French Riviera, this one-bedroom apartment dating from 1965 extends to 40sq m (431sq ft) with a southerly facing 9sq m (97sq ft) terrace. Parking is included in the block which has direct access to the beach in a quiet location close to amenities and bus routes.

Price €299,000

Agent french-property.com

TURKEY: BODRUM

This detached modern villa is located in the pretty resort of Gumusluk, which is a five-minute drive to the beach and a 20-minute drive to the centre of Bodrum. The three-bedroom 140sq m (1,507sq ft) property is set within a complex which has four swimming pools, a fitness centre and restaurant. There is rental potential which can be managed from the onsite management company that provides 24-hour security, maintenance and cleaning services.

Price €291,424

Agent spotblue.com

SWEDEN: MUNKEDAL

Constructed in 1964, this 206sq m (2,217sq ft) three-bedroom property has been completely renovated since 2018. Set over two floors with a basement on a 0.2 acre site, the house has an indoor 7m heated pool and solarium and underfloor heating, with a food cellar and chill room in the basement. One of the highlights of the property is the bright open-plan living room.

Price 2.895m Swedish Krona (€286,598)

Agent fastighetsbyran.com

ROMANIA: ARGES

Golescu-Gussi Manor, a 20-bedroom estate lying on almost 15 acres, extends to a whopping 1,795sq m (19,325sq ft) in Arges, part of the Transylvanian Alps in southern Romania. Called after the Golescu dynasty, a previous occupant of the property was Nicolae Kretzulescu, the politician and physician who served as prime minister of Romania from 1862-1863. The estate was modernised by the Gussi family in the early 1900s until it was nationalised in 1949 and became the City Hall.

Price $333,010 (€275,000)

Agent sothebysrealty.com

