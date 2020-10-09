What will €280k buy in Morocco, France, the US, the Caribbean and north Co Dublin

REA Grimes is seeking €280,000 for a terraced two-bedroom house at 23 The Park, Skerries, Co Dublin.

Number 23, The Park, Skerries, Co Dublin

Morocco: Essaouira

Four-bedroom country house with swimming pool, enclosed gardens and separate guardian’s house set in countryside outside the coastal city of Essaouira. The 240sq m property is built to a traditional design, has a large covered terrace overlooking the gardens and cool interior featuring a large open plan living space and three bathrooms with decorative tiling.

Price: €280,000

Agent: proimmobilier.ma

France: Dordogne

Renovated three-bedroom house set in two acres of grounds that include terraced gardens and a swimming pool. An hour or so drive from Bergerac airport, the house has been operated as a holiday home in recent years. It’s got just over the 100sq m of space including a cosy livingroom with wood-burning stove. There’s a workshop in the basement and large wood shed on the grounds.

Price: €280,000

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

US: Vermont

Three-bedroom house with character of about 300sq m in a wooded setting near the town of Middlesex, which was once famous for its bear population. The three-storey house has a wealth of original features such as honey-timber flooring throughout, a wide timbered porch and fireplaces now fitted with wood-burning stoves. There’s an attic studio as well as hobby room. The 3.3 acres of grounds include a wood store and stables.

Price: €278,130 ($ 325,600)

Agent: heneyrealtors.com

Caribbean: Barbados

Breezy, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in a small development close to the beach on the west coast of Barbados. It’s one of six units in a gated community with shared swimming pool. The ground floor apartment has a long livingroom cum-diningroom with access to a verandah. The airport is 20km away and there’s good golfing nearby at the Royal Westmoreland resorts.

Price: €282,770

Agent: barbadossothebysrealty.com