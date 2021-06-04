What will €280,000 buy in Sweden, Turkey, Panama, France and west Cork?

IRELAND: SKIBBEREEN

Located in Bauravilla, which is a 10-minute drive from the market town of Skibbereen, the Coachman’s Inn has six bedrooms and extends to 348sq m (3,750sq ft). The bedrooms are on the upper floor over a public house – the licence of which is available under separate negotiation. The property has potential for someone wanting a business and home in one, as it could also be used as a restaurant, coffee shop or a tourist venue. It lies 10km from the pretty village of Drimoleague and about an hour from Cork city and airport and has parking for 40 cars.

Price €280,000

Agent Pat Maguire Properties

The Coachman’s Inn lies just 10km from the pretty village of Drimoleague.

SWEDEN: STROMSTAD

This three-bedroom cottage overlooks the links at Stromstad Golf Course and is just three minutes’ walk to the local beach. Extending to 74sq m (796sq ft), there is additional space in an annexe which is used as a shed. Dating from 1972, the entire house was refurbished in 2010 in typical Swedish style, and now has decking around the rear of the property for outdoor dining and sunbathing.

Price 2.8m SEK (€276,324)

Agent hemnet.se

This three-bedroom cottage in Sweden overlooks the links at Stromstad Golf Course.

TURKEY: MAHMUTLAR

Built in 2015, this three-bedroom apartment is on the eighth floor and extends to 100sq m (1,076sq ft) in Calista Premium Residence, which has 73 apartments over 12 floors in total. This apartment has uninterrupted sea views, and facilities include indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, steam room and hammam. There are rental possibilities which can be overseen by the onsite management company, which also arranges a cleaning service if required.

Price €280,000

Agent alanyahus.eu

Facilties at this Mahmutlar apartment block include indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, steam room and hammam.

PANAMA: PANAMA CITY

Located on Avenida Principal de Veracruz, this two-bedroom apartment in PH Casa Bonita extends to 124sq m (1,334sq ft) and is just 15 minutes from the centre of Panama city. The property has super views of the Pacific Ocean from the principal rooms and terrace, with a Jacuzzi bath in the master en suite bathroom. Facilities in the apartment block include a gym, a swimming pool, large terrace and, should you need one, a party room.

Price $334,800 (€274,358)

Agent sothebysrealty.com

This property in Panama city has super views of the Pacific Ocean from the principal rooms and terrace.

FRANCE: BRITTANY

This lovely old hostel in Finistere has 12 bedrooms and extends to a significant 600sq m (6,458sq ft) with a full industrial kitchen. It is situated on one hectare of woodlands with a stream running through the land, in the most western part of Brittany. As the area has a large coastline, the house could be used as a home and generate an income during the summer months.

Price €288,990

Agent frenchestateagents.com