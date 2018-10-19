What will €270,000 buy in France, Italy, Spain, Latvia and Co Laois?

Property Partners Buggy is seeking €270,000 for the three-bedroom bungalow below, on 0.75 acre, at Curraghacronacon, Brandra, Attanagh, Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

Co Laois: €270,000 for this three-bedroom bungalow

FRANCE: PAYS DE LA LOIRE

This house on the River Sarthe comes with a self-contained gite. There is a terrace to watch river traffic from and a mooring point from which to join the aquatic adventures. The garden also runs along the riverbank. The house, on the outskirts of Noyen-sur-Sarthe, has a living- and diningroom on the ground floor with views of the river, plus an adjoined kitchen and another living room. Bedrooms are upstairs. There is also a cellar, with a vaulted ceiling. The self-contained apartment has one bedroom.

Price €267,500

Agent frenchestateagents.com

Noyen-sur-Sarthe: €267,500 for this riverside home complete with gite

ITALY: TUSCANY

In the centre of the medieval walled hill village of Montefioralle, 1.5km from Greve in Chianti, this house is on two storeys with a roof terrace. It is in a traditional style with terracotta and terrazzo floors, timber doors and stone stairs. On the ground floor are a kitchen with fireplace, a bedroom, a study and a bathroom. The first floor, in the piano-nobile tradition, has a livingroom, kitchen with fireplace, bedroom and bathroom.

Price €270,000

Agent: le-case.com

Montefioralle: €270,000 for a traditional home in this medieval walled hill village

SPAIN: CANARY ISLANDS

This house in south Tenerife looks straight out to sea. On the corner of a scheme with a communal swimming pool, the two-storey house has a living and dining area that opens on to a terrace, as well as a kitchen, on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms, two with en suites, and a bathroom. There is also a garage. The house is 2km from El Médano, a seaside town and water-sports hub.

Price €270,000

Agent clearbluetenerife.com

Médano: €270,000 for sea views in southern Tenerife

LATVIA: RIGA

This 234sq m (2,518sq ft) house is on the outskirts of Riga, 10km from the centre of the Latvian capital. It is in the Jaunmarupe district, southwest of the city. On the ground floor of the sleek house, with tiled floors and white walls, are a livingroom with fireplace, plus a kitchen, a bedroom and a toilet. Upstairs are two bedrooms, one with a walk-in wardrobe, and a bathroom with a generous bath. The garden has a terrace and lawn, plus a garage.

Price €270,000

Agent luxuryestate.com