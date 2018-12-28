What will €265,000 buy in France, Italy, Spain, Madeira and Louth?

Take 5: Traditional homes in Le Marche and the Dordogne, villas in Valencia and Machico

IRELAND: CO LOUTH

Capital Lettings is seeking €265,000 for this three-bed house at Drumcar, Dunleer, Co Louth.

ITALY: LE MARCHE

On half a hectare (1.2 acres) of land, this stone house has traditional features such as exposed beams and terracotta tiles. On the ground floor is a kitchen-dining area, a study, toilet and living room with wood-burning fire, which opens onto a terrace. There are three bedrooms upstairs (one with an en suite) plus a bathroom and study. The hilltop hamlet of Monsampietro Morico is a short drive away, Fermo town is 15 minutes from here, the sea is half an hour away and Marche airport – formerly Ancona Falconara Airport – is an hour’s drive.
Price: €265,000
Agent:cellashirley.com

FRANCE: DORDOGNE
This renovated 253sq-m (2,723sq-ft) house is a walk away from Champniers-et-Reilhac village. The house, which comes with a walled garden and barn, is currently a chambre d’hôtes (bed and breakfast) so all four upstairs bedrooms are en suites. Accommodation also includes a living room with exposed beams and wood burner, a dining room through double doors, a kitchen with original wood floor, a larder, office and toilet. Limoges airport is 50km and Angoulême is 60km.
Price: €265,000
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

SPAIN: VALENCIA

At the end of a cul de sac, this villa with swimming pool has views over nearby Tormos village and down a valley. The villa is reached via gates and a drive. It has a kitchen on the ground floor, along with a bedroom, shower and dining room with an archway to a living room with a wood-burning stove and patio doors to covered naya (terrace) overlooking the pool and Orba Valley. Upstairs are two bedrooms with en suites and balconies. 
Price: €265,000
Agent: homeespana.co.uk

MADEIRA: MACHICO

This house is in Machico on the east coast of the island of Madeira, which lies west of Portugal and off the north coast of Africa. The 180sq-m (1,938sq-ft) modern house, built in 2011, has a living room and kitchen, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a gym/television room in the attic. The living room opens to a balcony with views of the sea. The garage beside the house has space for three cars.
Price: €265,000
Agent: first4you.eu

