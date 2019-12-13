What will €259,000 buy in Italy, Turkey, France, England and Co Offaly?

Take5: Sea views in Turkey and Italy, a period house in Birmingham or a four-bed in Belmont

DNG Glen Corcoran is seeking €259,000 for this four-bed in Co Offaly.

DNG Glen Corcoran is seeking €259,000 for this four-bed in Co Offaly.

 

IRELAND: CO OFFALY

DNG Glen Corcoran is seeking €259,000 for this 149sq m (1,604sq ft) four-bedroom house in Belmont, Co Offaly.

This Normandy house is set in an area of outstanding natural beauty.
This Normandy house is set in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

FRANCE: NORMANDY

An area of outstanding natural beauty is a short walk from this house which is set in a garden with woodland and outhouses. Close to Falaise, in Calvados, the house has a 58sq m (624sq ft) living room with four French windows to the front and a huge fireplace, a second living room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor. Up the oak stairs are four bedrooms (one with balcony), a bathroom and separate toilet. A small staircase takes you to a bedroom on the second floor. Price: €256,800 Agent: frenchestateagents.com

This five-bedroom house in Turkey comes with an infinity pool.
This five-bedroom house in Turkey comes with an infinity pool.

TURKEY: ANTALYA

With views out to sea, 600m from here, this five-bedroom house comes with an infinity pool. Inside the four-floor villa is a kitchen, bathroom and a living/dining room with fireplace and large glazed doors onto a terrace with room for a dining table. On both the first and second floors are two en suite bedrooms with balconies. There is an en suite bedroom in the basement too. Kalkan town is just down the hill and Dalaman Airport is an hour and a half away. Price: £219,950 (about €259,745) Agent: turkishconnextions.co.uk

This three-bedroom house in Italy looks out to sea and has private access to a beach.
This three-bedroom house in Italy looks out to sea and has private access to a beach.

ITALY: CALABRIA

Just above Italy’s foot, in Cosenza, Diamante, this three-bedroom house looks out to sea and has private access to a beach (two minutes’ walk away). Inside is a living room that opens onto a terrace with sea and mountain views. There is also a roof terrace. One of the three bedrooms also opens to a terrace. There are two bathrooms (one an en suite) and a room in the basement. Diamante is known for its festival of Pepperoncini (hot chilli pepper) in September. Price: €259,9500 Agent: international.rolfe-east.com

Period features at this Birmingham house include plasterwork, tiled floors and stained glass above the front door.
Period features at this Birmingham house include plasterwork, tiled floors and stained glass above the front door.

ENGLAND: BIRMINGHAM

In Sparkhill, south-east of the city centre, this four-bedroom house has a large garden (with lawn and mature trees) and off-road parking. The house, on Showell Green Lane, has three reception rooms on the ground floor (one at the front with a bay window), a kitchen and toilet, along with a storage area beside the garden which could become part of the kitchen. Upstairs are four bedrooms. Period features include plasterwork, tiled floors and stained glass above the front door.

Price: £220,000 (about €259,800)

Agent: Clivetannerwyatts.co.uk

