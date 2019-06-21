What will €255,000 buy in Greece, Turkey, Spain and Co Wicklow?

IRELAND: CO WICKLOW

Peter Mills Property is seeking €255,000 for this three-bedroom bungalow, called Mizen Lodge in Ardanairy, Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow.

FRANCE: DORDOGNE

There is a fish pond in the 1.2 acres of land that comes with this village house. In Montpon-Ménestérol, the 240sq m (2,583sq ft) house has a living room with fireplace, two kitchens, a toilet and workshop on the ground floor. There is a bathroom and four bedrooms upstairs (five if you count a dressing room), and the main one is both huge at 27sq m (290sq ft), and has an en suite shower room. Outside is covered car-parking, a store and built-in barbecue. There are solar panels and wood burners.

Price: €254,660

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

GREECE: CRETE

In southern Crete, overlooking the beach of Triopetra, lies this new house built with traditional materials. In hand-crafted stone, the house measures 110sq m (1,184sq ft) and comes with a swimming pool. Inside is an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with open fire and a vaulted ceiling. One of the two bedrooms has an en suite bathroom and there is also a separate bathroom. French doors lead from the living space and main bedroom to a pergola overlooking the pool. It is 2km from beaches.

Price: €255,000

Agent: domisidevelopment.gr

TURKEY: ANTALYA

In Kalkan, between Fethiye and Kas, this two-storey villa is two streets above a beach club with wide sea views over Kalamar bay. The open-plan kitchen/living room has double doors to a covered terrace, with outdoor shower, that overlooks the swimming pool. All three bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, while the main bathroom contains a whirlpool bath. Traditional materials throughout the villa, built in 2009, include marble floors and exposed stone walls.

Price: £225,000 (about €253,240)

Agent: eviestate.com

SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

Between Torre del Mar and Nerja, this country house is a five-minute drive from the coast at Torrox. Measuring 170sq m (1,829sqft), the house has a traditional design with living space – from the kitchen, living and dining room – connected by archways. There are also three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The south-facing house opens to a terrace overlooking the swimming pool and views continue to mountains and sea. The garden has fruit trees and shrubs, and there is a garage and summer kitchen.

Price: €255,000

Agent: guidobauersl.com