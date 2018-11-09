What will €255,000 buy in France, Spain, the Caribbean, England and Co Louth?

Take5: Dordogne mill house, homes with pools in Andalusia and Dominican Republic, Liverpool terrace, Dunleer cottage
Shane Black is seeking €225,000 for the one-bedroom cottage below on about 0.5ac on Old Coach Road, Castletown, Dunleer, Co Louth. It has permission to be extended to a four-bedroom home.

FRANCE: DORDOGNE

This former mill house in Mareuil has a stepped waterfall in its garden. The house comes with outbuildings, including two barns, a garage, a workshop and a garden room. Inside the house are a livingroom with stone fireplace, a diningroom, kitchen and toilet on the ground floor.
Price €224,700
Agent frenchestateagents.com

SPAIN: ANDALUSIA

This villa with swimming pool is in the inland village of Los Carasoles, near the town of Zurgena. Inside are an open-plan livingroom with patio doors and a large, new glassy kitchen beside it. There are two other rooms at this level, one used as a bedroom and the other for storage. Upstairs are two bedrooms, one en suite, and a conservatory with views over the countryside.
Price €224,995
Agent spanishpropertychoice.com

CARIBBEAN: DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Sosúa town and resort are a walk away from this 170sq m (1,830sq ft) villa in a gated development on the north coast of the Dominican Republic. The house is on a slope, giving it good views of the ocean, mountains and Puerto Plata countryside. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a livingroom, kitchen and covered seating area overlooking the pool.
Price $255,000 (€223,000)
Agent kinneysmith.com

ENGLAND: LIVERPOOL

This midterrace home is on Brentwood Avenue, in the neighbourhood of Aigburth. Inside are a livingroom with bay window and fireplace, diningroom with French windows to the patio, and kitchen with door to the outside. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Price £207,000 (about €237,000)
Agent moveresidential.co.uk

