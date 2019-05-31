What will €250,000 buy in the Caribbean, France, Italy, England and Co Carlow?

Take5: Beachside villa, hunting lodge, countryside retreat and guest house

This French hunting lodge for nobility comes with two outbuildings.

IRELAND: CO CARLOW

Kehoe Auctioneers is seeking £250,000 for this four-bedroom bungalow on Old Dublin Road, Carlow town, Co Carlow.

The four-bedroom bungalow is on Old Dublin Road, Carlow town.
CARIBBEAN: DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

On the north coast of the Dominican Republic, this house is close to the sea at Cabarete, a beach that attracts surfers and kite-boarders. Situated to the east of the capital city of Puerto Plata, the 190sq m (2,045sq ft) Dream Villa is in a gated scheme. Accommodation includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and four en suite bedrooms, one of which looks out on the swimming pool and terrace.
Price: $278,000 (about €249,000)
Agent: dominicanrepublic.kinneysmith.com

Dream Villa is in a gated community.
FRANCE: LIMOUSIN

This former hunting lodge for French nobility comes with two outbuildings, one converted into a gite. Inside the 195sq m (2,099sq ft) house is a 37sq m (398sq ft) living and dining room (with wooden floors and a wood-burner), a study, toilet and modern kitchen with door to a terrace and barbecue area. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one with an en suite) and a bathroom. There is a basement, which used to host a ballet school. It is 15km from Bellac and an hour from Limoges airport. Price: €249,000
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

This French hunting lodge for nobility comes with two outbuildings.
ITALY: LE MARCHE

Largely renovated but needing some more work, this 370sq m (3,982sq ft) house is in countryside 3km from Potenza Picena town. Casale Colombaia, close to the sea, comprises a warehouse and stables at the lower level, six bedrooms, a bathroom and kitchen (with fireplace) on the first floor and two 35sq m rooms (with exposed beams) on the second floor. There is an 80sq m (861sq ft) outbuilding. The sea is 8km away, Macerate city is 16km and Ancona airport is 48km away.
Price: €250,000
Agent: italianhousesforsale.com

This 370sq m house is in the countryside, 3km from Potenza Picena town.
ENGLAND: LANCASHIRE

A couple of streets back from Blackpool promenade and just north of the Pleasure Beach, this 10-bedroom house is on Withnell Road. Currently a guest house (so if you have yearnings for a life-change to a seaside landlady/lord), it has a living room, dining room, catering kitchen and 10 en suite bedrooms. The owner’s accommodation includes a living room, bathroom, kitchen and bedroom. The garden is a car park.
Price: £225,000 (about €256,500)
Agent: farrellheyworth.co.uk

Currently a guest house, this 10-bedroom house is just couple of streets back from Blackpool promenade.
