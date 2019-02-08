What will €249,000 buy in France, Italy, Greece, Hungary and Kildare?

Kelly-Hudson Properties is seeking €249,000 for this three-bedroom house (below) on Standhouse Road in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Newbridge: three-bedroom house on Standhouse Road

FRANCE: POITOU-CHARENTES

This stone house in the commune of Bernay St Martin is surrounded by nearly a hectare of gardens and comes with a swimming pool. It has a living room with stone fireplace, a dining room, kitchen, utility and shower room with a door to the pool. An annex on the ground floor – with a kitchen, bathroom and living room – needs an update. There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. The house is 40 minutes from La Rochelle.

Price €249,998

Agent frenchestateagents.com

Poitou-Charentes: four-bedroom stone house

ITALY: MASSA-CARRARA

This 315sq m (3,390sq ft) building in Casola in Lunigiana, between Genoa and Florence, contains three apartments. The ground floor flat (which needs work) has a living/dining room with fireplace, kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom, stores and external toilet. The first-floor apartment has a living room with fireplace, kitchen, three bedrooms, a bathroom and terrace. On the second floor is a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, a dressing room, bathroom and terrace.

Price €245,000

Agent lunigiana2000.com

Massa-Carrara: three-apartment building

GREECE: PELOPONNESE

This house with balconies measures 144sq m (1,550sq ft). It is in Amoni on the Greek mainland, across the bay (Saronic Gulf) from Athens, and 1km from the sea. The house sits in its own land, and has a living room with fireplace, a kitchen (not fitted yet), three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is an extra 60sq m (645.8sq ft) of space that still needs work. There are terraces, a barbecue and parking in the garden.

Price €250,000

Agent skourasrealestate.gr

Peloponnese: three-bedroom house with balconies

HUNGARY: BUDAPEST

This apartment in District V, close to the houses of parliament, is in a late-19th-century building with classical features such as vaulted ceilings, colonnades and carved marble. The apartment retains the period features but the fit-out is modern, and includes an open-tread metal staircase in the living room. Accommodation include the living room, mezzanine bedroom, second bedroom, a kitchen and bathroom.

Price £216,000 (about €248,000)

Agent rightmove.co.uk