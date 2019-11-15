What will €239k buy in Thailand, France, Italy, Spain and Kerry?

Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers is seeking €239,000 for a three-bed, two-bathroom house (below) at 45 Woodview Green, Listowel, Co Kerry.

Ireland: 45 Woodview Green, in Listowel, Co Kerry

FRANCE: LIMOUSIN

On just under 2ha (5ac) of land, this granite house, 5km from Vallière, has two outbuildings (a barn and workshop). Measuring 185sq m (1,990sq ft), the house comes with traditional features such as stone fireplaces and exposed wooden beams. On the ground floor are a dining room (25.5sq m/274sq ft) and living room (28sq m/300sq ft) with fireplaces, kitchen, utility and store. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a shower room and a separate toilet. There are two rooms in the attic, and a wine cellar.

Price €239,000

Agent frenchestateagents.com

France: three-bed stone house on 5ac near Vallière

ITALY: PIEDMONT

In Castell’alfero, north of Asti, this 219sq m (2,355sq ft) traditional Piedmontese house sits on land (of 0.5ha, or 1.3ac) with a garage. The two-storey home was renovated in 2000, with respect for period features (including parquet floors and wooden window frames). On the ground floor is a large living room with fireplace and doors to a patio, plus a kitchen and shower room. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one with en suite and balcony) and a bathroom.

Price €240,000

Agent garelloimmobiliare.it

Italy: three-bed stone house on 1.3ac in Castell’alfero

SPAIN: CAMPOSOL

This 150sq m (1,615sq ft) villa with swimming pool is a 10-minute drive from the blue-flag beaches of Mazarrón and Bolnuevo. It has a living room with wraparound terrace, a dining room and a kitchen on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms (two with en suites) and a bathroom. The roof terrace has views across the garden and pool to mountains. A large shed is being used as an art studio. Alicante airport is 90 minutes away and Murcia is 45 minutes from here.

Price €239,950

Agent spanishpropertychoice.com

Spain: three-bed villa with pool near the blue-flag beaches of Mazarrón and Bolnuevo

THAILAND: BANGKOK

Just east of the centre of Bangkok, in the Khlong Toei Nuea area of Watthana district, this apartment, in the Hyde Sukhumvit 13 tower block, measures 46sq m (490sq ft). It has a living room with two windows and a balcony, a bedroom with views of high-rises, a kitchen and a bathroom. Communal features include a swimming pool, gardens, parking and security (so check out the service charges).

Price Eight million baht (about €241,000)

Agent thailand-property.com