What will €239k buy in Thailand, France, Italy, Spain and Kerry?

Take5: Bangkok flat, Limousin and Piedmont homes, Camposol villa, Listowel three-bed

Take5: this French period stone house has 5ac of land, two outbuildings and a wine cellar

Take5: this French period stone house has 5ac of land, two outbuildings and a wine cellar

 

Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers is seeking €239,000 for a three-bed, two-bathroom house (below) at 45 Woodview Green, Listowel, Co Kerry.

Ireland: 45 Woodview Green, in Listowel, Co Kerry
Ireland: 45 Woodview Green, in Listowel, Co Kerry

FRANCE: LIMOUSIN

On just under 2ha (5ac) of land, this granite house, 5km from Vallière, has two outbuildings (a barn and workshop). Measuring 185sq m (1,990sq ft), the house comes with traditional features such as stone fireplaces and exposed wooden beams. On the ground floor are a dining room (25.5sq m/274sq ft) and living room (28sq m/300sq ft) with fireplaces, kitchen, utility and store. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a shower room and a separate toilet. There are two rooms in the attic, and a wine cellar.
Price €239,000
Agent frenchestateagents.com

France: three-bed stone house on 5ac near Vallière
France: three-bed stone house on 5ac near Vallière

ITALY: PIEDMONT

In Castell’alfero, north of Asti, this 219sq m (2,355sq ft) traditional Piedmontese house sits on land (of 0.5ha, or 1.3ac) with a garage. The two-storey home was renovated in 2000, with respect for period features (including parquet floors and wooden window frames). On the ground floor is a large living room with fireplace and doors to a patio, plus a kitchen and shower room. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one with en suite and balcony) and a bathroom.
Price €240,000
Agent garelloimmobiliare.it

Italy: three-bed stone house on 1.3ac in Castell’alfero
Italy: three-bed stone house on 1.3ac in Castell’alfero

SPAIN: CAMPOSOL

This 150sq m (1,615sq ft) villa with swimming pool is a 10-minute drive from the blue-flag beaches of Mazarrón and Bolnuevo. It has a living room with wraparound terrace, a dining room and a kitchen on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms (two with en suites) and a bathroom. The roof terrace has views across the garden and pool to mountains. A large shed is being used as an art studio. Alicante airport is 90 minutes away and Murcia is 45 minutes from here.
Price €239,950
Agent spanishpropertychoice.com

Spain: three-bed villa with pool near the blue-flag beaches of Mazarrón and Bolnuevo
Spain: three-bed villa with pool near the blue-flag beaches of Mazarrón and Bolnuevo

THAILAND: BANGKOK

Just east of the centre of Bangkok, in the Khlong Toei Nuea area of Watthana district, this apartment, in the Hyde Sukhumvit 13 tower block, measures 46sq m (490sq ft). It has a living room with two windows and a balcony, a bedroom with views of high-rises, a kitchen and a bathroom. Communal features include a swimming pool, gardens, parking and security (so check out the service charges).
Price Eight million baht (about €241,000)
Agent thailand-property.com

Thailand: one-bed apartment in the Khlong Toei Nuea area of Watthana
Thailand: one-bed apartment in the Khlong Toei Nuea area of Watthana
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.