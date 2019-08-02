What will €225,000 buy in the Caribbean, Thailand, Italy and Galway?

This villa in a gated scheme in the Dominican Republic has its own pool and private beach

IRELAND: CO GALWAY

Rothwell Staunton and Associates is seeking €225,000 for this four-bed bungalow on half an acre in Kilconnell, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Four-bed bungalow sits on half an acre Co Galway
FRANCE: AUVERGNE

With 1.43 hectares (3.5 acres) of land, this 452sq m (4,865sq ft) home is five minutes from Ambert town. It is divided in two, with one part set up for a former B&B business. To one side is a livingroom of 25sq m (269sq ft) with a fireplace and a stove at ground level along with a kitchen and office. On the first floor are two bedrooms and a shower. The other part of the property has a kitchen, bar, restaurant, toilet and 10 bedrooms (four with en suites). There are two garages and a workshop. 
Price €225,000
Agent frenchestateagents.com

Property in Auvergne extends to nearly 5,000sq ft and has 10 bedrooms
ITALY: PUGLIA

In Laureto village, between Bari and Brindisi and about 8km from the coast, this stone home is a walk away from restaurants and shops. You enter the house beneath a pergola, into a hall and on to a living/diningroom that opens to a veranda overlooking the garden. On the next level are three bedrooms (one with en suite), a bathroom, toilet, spare room and utility. Outside is a garage and garden with fruit trees. Brindisi Airport is less than an hour away.
Price €225,000
Agent Pugliadream.com

Stone house in Puglia, Italy, has a large garden where fruit trees grow
CARIBBEAN: DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

On the north coast of the Dominican Republic, close to Sosúa town and bay, this villa is in a gated scheme. It is on a slope, affording great views of the sea and sunsets. On the upper floor is the kitchen/dining area opening out to a terrace; and two bedrooms. Below are two more bedrooms, two bathrooms and a livingroom beside the pool. It is in a gated scheme near Puerto Plata which has a long beach and colonial centre.

Price US $255,000 (about €228,700)
Agent Kinneysmith.com

This villa in a gated scheme in the Dominican Republic has its own pool and private beach
THAILAND: KOH SAMUI

About 250m from Laem Sor Beach on Koh Samui’s quieter south coast, this villa opens to a saltwater pool of its own. The 150sq m (1,614sq ft) house, with 3.5m-high ceilings, has an open-plan living and dining area with 3m-high patio doors, a kitchen (with Siemens appliances), two en-suite bedrooms and a separate toilet. The walled garden has a lawn, indigenous (ie tropical) plants and a variety of fruits trees. It is being sold furnished. 
Price 8,650,000 THB (about €251,000)
Agent Real-samui-properties.com

This villa is about 250m from Laem Sor Beach and is being sold furnished
