What will €220k buy in Greece, France, Italy, New Zealand and Co Mayo?

Take 5: a villa in Pelion, a country home near Poitiers, and boltholes by the sea in Sardinia and Christchurch

7 St Mary’s Crescent, Westport, Co Mayo

Tuohy O’Toole is seeking €220,000 for 7 St Mary’s Crescent in Westport, Co Mayo, a three-bedroom terraced house of 72sq m in need of renovation.

Greece: Pelion

This recently built three-storey, three-bedroom home with superb views over the Aegean sea is about a kilometre off the beach near the village of Tsagarada, famous for its lush gardens and square graced by a 1,000-year-old tree. The 170sq m house has interiors still to finish, and features a large open-plan living space with an intricate beamed ceiling and a traditional-style open fireplace. There is a good sized garden to the side.

Price: €220,000

Agent: newagerealestate.gr

The recently-built villa in Pelion, Greece
France: Poitou Charente

Wisteria tumbles over the garden wall of this classic maison de maître on the edge of a village, three kilometres from a town with all amenities. Poitiers with its university, airport and TGV train service is less than 40km away. The spacious four-bedroom house is in turnkey condition having been tastefully renovated and decorated throughout. There’s a substantial attic with a beamed ceiling that could provide extra accommodation. Outside there is a large cultivated garden and an extensive barn to convert.

Price: €220,000

Agent: frenchproperty.com

The turnkey country house in France
Italy: Sardinia

Spacious two-bedroom apartment of around 80sq m in the Il Diamante complex which has direct access to the beach at La Ciaccia on the island’s north coast. The apartment is partially furnished, and has a large kitchen leading to a balcony with sea views and space to seat up to eight for alfresco meals.

Price: €220,000

The apartment with sea access in Sardinia
Agent: camvillas.com

New Zealand: Christchurch

In the coastal suburb of New Brighton, about 10km from the centre of Christchurch, this two-bedroom beach house of 90sq m is close to shops, schools and other amenities, with the city a 14-minute bus ride away. Facing the dunes, the property has off-street parking and is in walk-in condition inside with renovated kitchen and bathrooms. There’s a good sized garden to the rear.

Price: €219,243 (NZ$379,000)

Agent: bayleys.co.nz

The two-bedroom beach house in New Zealand
