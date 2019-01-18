What will €220,000 buy in the US, Italy, France and Co Clare

Take Five: A five-bed bungalow in Clare or a grand colonial-style house in South Carolina

 

Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan is seeking €220,000 for this five-bedroom bungalow in Ballycunnen, Drumline, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare.

France, Auvergne

This property in deep countryside, in Doyet, Allier, comprises two habitable cottages, a watermill, barn and garage on almost six hectares (14.8 acres) of land. One cottage of 113sq m (1,216sq ft) has a 34sq m (366sq ft) kitchen/dining room with Rayburn stove, a living room with woodburner, three bedrooms, a bathroom and shower room. The other cottage of 108sq m (1,162.5 sq ft) has an open-plan living room and kitchen with woodburner, plus two bedrooms and a bathroom. The four-storey watermill was built in the early 1800s.
Price: €220,000
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Italy, Marche

Near Macerata, this 150 sq m (1,614 sq ft) house faces south and sits on 1.4 hectares (3.5 acres) of land. Casa Ana was restored 25 years ago and retains traditional features such as exposed wooden beams, terracotta-tiled floors and a stone staircase. Inside is a kitchen/dining room with open fire and a living room centred on stone stairs that lead to two en suite bedrooms. On the second floor there is an open-plan space. The house is halfway between the historic town of Sant’Angelo and Gualdo.
Price: €220,000
Agent: Magicmarche. com

England, Birmingham

On Milner Road in the Selly Oak district, south of city centre, this house is close to Birmingham University. Inside are two living rooms, one has a bay window while the other, at the back of the house, opens into the dine-in kitchen. There are doors into the garden from here. There is also a shower on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. Trains from Selly Oak station run into Birmingham New Street station and Grand Central.
Price: £199,950 (about €222,367)
Agent: Oulsnam. net

USA, South Carolina

This 368sq m (3,961 sq ft) grand colonial-style house, built in the early 1900s, is in the historic centre of Walterboro town. The property, which has 3.4m (11 ft)ceilings throughout, is divided into three apartments: one downstairs and two upstairs. Each of them has two bedrooms, a bathroom and kitchen. The house has a lawn in front and garden to the back. It is an hour from Charleston and an hour-and-a-half from Columbia. Price: $250,000 (about €216,836)
Agent: Mayfairinternationalrealty. com

