What will €199k buy in Greece, France, Italy, the Caribbean and Co Waterford?

IRELAND: CO WATERFORD

William Quinlan Auctioneers is seeking €199,000 for this four-bedroom house on 0.46 hectares (1.13 acres) at Knockane, Annestown, Co Waterford.

Annestown, Co Waterford: This four-bedroom house comes with 1.13 acres

GREECE: CORFU

This two-storey, 120sq m (1,291sq ft) villa with a pool is 1km from Avliotes village, on the north-west of this Ionian island. Inside is a kitchen that opens to a veranda which runs long the house, a living room, two bathrooms and three bedrooms, two of which have balconies. Underneath the living area is a storage space with garage, utility and boiler room. The garden has a swimming pool and fruit trees, including olives. The beach is 3km away and Corfu town is 45km from here.

Price: €199,000

Agent: rrcorfurealestate.com

Greece: This villa comes with a pool and fruit trees, including olives

CARIBBEAN: ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

On the north side of the 300-acre (121 hectares) Jolly Harbour scheme, this house overlooks the water and a pier. The living space is open-plan with a kitchen plus dining and living area which opens to a patio, sundeck and pier below. The house faces east so breakfast can be enjoyed beneath the morning sun. There is also a bathroom at this level. Upstairs are two en-suite bedrooms, one with a terrace overlooking the water.

Price: $225,000 (about €197,300)

Agent: absolutepropertiesantigua.com

Barbuda and Antigua: The open-plan living space overlooks the water

FRANCE: INDRE ET LOIRE

This turreted former presbytery retains original features such as exposed beams, flagstones, stained-glass windows, oak stairs,stone walls, and fireplaces. In Preuilly-sur-Claise, the house has a living room with fireplace and French doors to a courtyard; a kitchen/dining room; en-suite bedroom and toilet at ground level. Upstairs is a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which has a turret, as does the study. The second floor has an art studio and two turret rooms.

Price: €199,950

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

France: A former presbytry, with many original features remaining

ITALY: PUGLIA

Sitting amid olive groves, Villa L’Arco comes with 6,000sq m (1.4 acres) of land. The 100sq m (1,076sq ft) house with a 35sq m veranda has an open-plan living/dining area; a modern, fitted kitchen; a bathroom; and three bedrooms, one of which is en suite. From the roof terrace you can see Brindisi and the Adriatic sea in the distance. Also outside is an above-ground swimming pool, a well and olive, fig and almond trees. It is about 8km from the historic town of Carovigno.

Price: €190,000

Agent: elitepuglia.com