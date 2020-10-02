What will €175k buy in Italy, Spain, France, Canada and Kilkenny

Take5: Tuscan house, Costa del Sol flat, French farm or Canadian mountain retreat

Tuscan home with garden set in chestnut and olive groves overlooking a valley, 100sq m house is traditional in style with exposed stone walls

IRELAND: CO KILKENNY

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery is asking €175,000 for a three-bedroom semi at 7 Collaire Court, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

7 Collaire Court, Callan, Co Kilkenny
7 Collaire Court, Callan, Co Kilkenny

ITALY: TUSCANY

Set in chestnut and olive groves overlooking a valley, this modern 100sq m house is traditional in style with exposed stone walls and beamed ceilings throughout. It has a large livingroom with fireplace, bathroom and terrace on the ground floor with panoramic views. There’s also a sheltered garden. Close to historic hilltop towns, it’s in an area known for its trekking and mountain bike paths, but the coast is just 10km away.
Price: €175,000
Agent: lunigiana2000.com

SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

Everything in this holiday apartment comes in twos – there are two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two outdoor terraces and it has access to two communal swimming pools. It’s in the Fuente de La Duquesa resort which includes a golf course. Malaga airport is 46km away. Gibraltar about 15km.
Price: €175,500
Agent: spacemarbella.com

FRANCE: CHARENTE MARITIME

Well-maintained four-bedroom farmhouse with an attached barn to renovate, a courtyard garden and half an acre of land to cultivate. The 180sq m house is tucked away in a small hamlet with a larger village nearby, and La Rochelle airport is about 90km away.
Price: €171,200
Agent: Charente-immobilier.com

CANADA: BRITISH COLUMBIA

Two-bedroom house with stunning mountain views and a garden of fruit trees, located in the Lilloett community, about 100km from Whistler and 240km from Vancouver. Inside, the 83sq m modernised house has an old-world look but the bathroom has been updated. There’s plenty of parking and a detached workshop.
Price: €179,800
Agent: jessicagunnlaugson1.point2agent.com

