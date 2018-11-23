What will €175,000 buy in Greece, Slovenia, Italy and Mayo?

Joseph A Mellett is seeking €175,000 for the three-bedroom house below, at Bracken Wood, Srah Upper, Carracastle, Co Mayo.

€175,000: three-bedroom house at Bracken Wood, Srah Upper

FRANCE: DORDOGNE

This 150sq m (1,600sq ft) house with outbuildings and 2ha of land – plus valley views – is in Douchapt. It includes an attached workshop and barn, as well as a separate 100sq m (1,000sq ft) barn. The ground floor of the house includes a kitchen with fireplace, diningroom with fireplace, livingroom with wood-burning stove, and bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The grounds include fruit trees, shrubs and a well.

Price €175,000

Agent frenchestateagents.com

€175,000: Douchapt house with outbuildings and 2ha of land

GREECE: PELOPONNESE

In the southwest of the Greek mainland, this 90sq m (969sq ft) tower house, in Riglia, has views of the sea, 1km away. On the ground floor are a bathroom and two bedrooms with doors to a terrace overlooking the garden and out to sea. Upstairs is an open-plan livingroom with kitchen and doors to a balcony (with sea views), plus a wet room. There is also a roof terrace. Water is heated by solar panels. Outside is a garden with seven olive trees (one whose fruit are of the eating variety) and other fruit trees, a barbecue, a shower and a brick shed. The coastal village of Stoupa is 5km away

Price €175,000

Agent apropertyingreece.com

€175,000: Riglia tower house

SLOVENIA: LUCE

This 300sq m (3,229sq ft) house, north of Ljubljana, is at the edge of Luce town, on the River Savinja and in the foothills of the Kamnik–Savinja Alps. On the ground floor of the three-storey house is a studio apartment with open-plan kitchen and livingroom, bathroom and toilet. On the first and second floors are two-bedroom apartments with open-plan kitchen and livingrooms with balconies and a bathroom. The garden has fruit trees. You can bike, hike, kayak and raft nearby.

Price €179,000

Agent thinkslovenia.com

€179,000: Luce apartments

ITALY: APULIA

At the top of Italy’s heel, between Bari and Brindisi, this four-bedroom trullo, or drystone hut with a conical roof, is in the Castellana Grotte countryside. The property comprises four one-bed, one-bathroom suites and two shared kitchens. They also share a terrace, parking spaces and garden with olive grove. Two further trullo cones need restoring. The property is 15 minutes from the coast, and the airports at Bari and Brindisi are 40 minutes away. It is accessed via an electric gate.

Price €175,000

Agent pugliarealestate.com