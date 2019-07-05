What will €150,000 buy in Limerick, France, Turkey, the US and Hungary?

Take5: Manor house, traditional apartment, communal pool or mountain retreat

This house in Turkey is in a scheme with two communal swimming pools.

IRELAND: CO LIMERICK

Harry Brann Auctioneers and Valuers is seeking €150,000 for this bungalow on 0.59 of an acre at Woodpark, Castleconnell, Co Limerick.

This bungalow is on 0.59 of an acre at Woodpark, Castleconnell, Co Limerick.
FRANCE: CORREZE

This manor house comes with an attached two-bedroom gite, two barns, a porcherie (piggery) and a traditional four à pain (bread oven). In a hamlet 7.5km from the town of Arnac Pompadour, in south-central France, the house has a living room (12.6sq m/134sq ft), kitchen with woodburner (17sq m/ 183sq ft), an en suite bedroom and toilet on the ground floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms, one with en suite, a bathroom and a spare room. Limoges is 80km away.
Price: €150,000
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

This French house is 80km away from Limoges.
HUNGARY: BUDAPEST

On Garay Street, in the VII district of Budapest, this apartment has traditional features, including parquet floors, panelled doors, wide doorways and high ceilings. The 75sq m (807sq ft) apartment is on the first floor of a 1902 building close to the recently renovated Keleti Railway Station. There is an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room with traditional tile stove, two bedrooms and a bathroom. It was modernised in 2017. The owner is adding some of his art into the sale.
Price: HUF45,800,000 (about €141,500)
Agent: gesztenyeingatlan.hu

Situated in the VII district of Budapest, this apartment comes with traditional features.
TURKEY: ANTALYA

In the resort of Kemer, this 140sq m (1,507sq ft) semi-detached house is in a scheme with two communal swimming pools, and a tennis and basketball court. Built in 2008, the two-storey house has a living room, kitchen, utility, three bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom. There are two terraces and a balcony. The beach is 600m away. There is skiing at Tahtali, 17km from here, and the airport is 57km away.
Price: £135,000 (about €150,845)
Agent: Vartur.com

The house is in a scheme with two communal swimming pools, and a tennis and basketball court.
US: VERMONT

In Greensboro, near the border with Canada, this three-storey house is in fields at the foot of Stannard Mountain. Built in 1880, the 234sq m (2,520sq ft) house, on Tousant Hill Road, has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Some of the living spaces have dedicated functions and others are free-flowing living, for a spot of undictated living. The house opens to a covered verandah overlooking a huge lawn, which is part of the acre (0.4 hectares) of land the house comes with.
Price: $172,500 (about €151,340)
Agent: sothebysrealty.com

This Vermont house is at the foot of Stannard Mountain.
