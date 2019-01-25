What will €145,000 buy in Portugal, France, Italy, Spain and Co Cork?

Take5: Alicante apartment, period houses in Piedmont, Alto Alentejo and Lot-et-Garonne

Playa Flamenca: this Spanish apartment includes use of a communal pool

Playa Flamenca: this Spanish apartment includes use of a communal pool

 

IRELAND: CO CORK

Michael Pigott Auctioneer & Valuer is seeking €145,000 for this two-bedroom house in Graball, Crosshaven.

€145,000 for this two-bedroom bungalow near Crosshaven
€145,000 for this two-bedroom bungalow near Crosshaven

SPAIN: ALICANTE

South of Torrevieja, close to the sea in Playa Flamenca, this house is in a complex with a communal pool, which it overlooks. Inside are a livingroom that leads into the kitchen; two bathrooms; two bedrooms (one with a balcony); and a sunroom that opens on to a veranda. There are also a roof terrace and a garden to the front, with off-road parking. Playa Flamenca has a sandy beach, shops and places to eat.
Price €145,000
Agent completespanishproperty.com

Alicante: south of Torrevieja, this apartment is close to the sea in Playa Flamenca
Alicante: south of Torrevieja, this apartment is close to the sea in Playa Flamenca

ITALY: PIEDMONT

Surrounded by vineyards, this house sits on a flat hilltop with views of the countryside and medieval towns. East of Turin and north of Genoa, the 227sq m (2,443sq ft) house has a livingroom, kitchen and storerooms on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms with tiled floors, plus a bathroom. A former hayloft could be converted into more rooms. The house sits in a garden with a garage.
Price €145,000
Agent verdeabitare.it

Piedmont: surrounded by vineyards, this house sits on a flat hilltop with views of the countryside and medieval towns
Piedmont: surrounded by vineyards, this house sits on a flat hilltop with views of the countryside and medieval towns

PORTUGAL: ALTO ALENTEJO

East of Lisbon, this house is in the historic, cobbled-street centre of Évora. The town is on the Unesco World Heritage list, with its Roman aqueduct and temple, early Gothic cathedral and 14th-century monastery. The house has traditional features including wooden floors and shutters, white tiled walls and exposed timber beams. Livingrooms and the kitchen are on the ground floor; three bedrooms and a bathroom are upstairs. There is also a roof terrace.
Price €147,000
Agent rightmove.co.uk

Alto Alentejo: east of Lisbon, this house is in the historic, cobbled-street centre of Évora
Alto Alentejo: east of Lisbon, this house is in the historic, cobbled-street centre of Évora

FRANCE: LOT-ET-GARONNE

In the bastide – or medieval fortified town – of Castillonnès, this four-storey house comes with a west-facing garden and above-ground pool. Accommodation includes a diningroom with double doors to the kitchen, a livingroom, two bathrooms and three bedrooms. There are also a cellar and attic. Bergerac airport is 20 minutes away. The house is on the border with Dordogne; other bastide towns, including Unesco World Heritage ones, are nearby.
Price €144,999
Agent frenchestateagents.com

Castillonnès: this house comes with a west-facing garden and above-ground pool
Castillonnès: this house comes with a west-facing garden and above-ground pool
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.