What will €145,000 buy in Portugal, France, Italy, Spain and Co Cork?
Take5: Alicante apartment, period houses in Piedmont, Alto Alentejo and Lot-et-Garonne
Playa Flamenca: this Spanish apartment includes use of a communal pool
IRELAND: CO CORK
Michael Pigott Auctioneer & Valuer is seeking €145,000 for this two-bedroom house in Graball, Crosshaven.
SPAIN: ALICANTE
South of Torrevieja, close to the sea in Playa Flamenca, this house is in a complex with a communal pool, which it overlooks. Inside are a livingroom that leads into the kitchen; two bathrooms; two bedrooms (one with a balcony); and a sunroom that opens on to a veranda. There are also a roof terrace and a garden to the front, with off-road parking. Playa Flamenca has a sandy beach, shops and places to eat.
Price €145,000
Agent completespanishproperty.com
ITALY: PIEDMONT
Surrounded by vineyards, this house sits on a flat hilltop with views of the countryside and medieval towns. East of Turin and north of Genoa, the 227sq m (2,443sq ft) house has a livingroom, kitchen and storerooms on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms with tiled floors, plus a bathroom. A former hayloft could be converted into more rooms. The house sits in a garden with a garage.
Price €145,000
Agent verdeabitare.it
PORTUGAL: ALTO ALENTEJO
East of Lisbon, this house is in the historic, cobbled-street centre of Évora. The town is on the Unesco World Heritage list, with its Roman aqueduct and temple, early Gothic cathedral and 14th-century monastery. The house has traditional features including wooden floors and shutters, white tiled walls and exposed timber beams. Livingrooms and the kitchen are on the ground floor; three bedrooms and a bathroom are upstairs. There is also a roof terrace.
Price €147,000
Agent rightmove.co.uk
FRANCE: LOT-ET-GARONNE
In the bastide – or medieval fortified town – of Castillonnès, this four-storey house comes with a west-facing garden and above-ground pool. Accommodation includes a diningroom with double doors to the kitchen, a livingroom, two bathrooms and three bedrooms. There are also a cellar and attic. Bergerac airport is 20 minutes away. The house is on the border with Dordogne; other bastide towns, including Unesco World Heritage ones, are nearby.
Price €144,999
Agent frenchestateagents.com