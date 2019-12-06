What will €145,000 buy in Albania, France, Spain and Co Mayo?

IRELAND: CO MAYO

Kevin Beirne Auctioneers is seeking €145,000 for this two-bed semi at 16 Fal Fadda, Ballyvary.

A two-bed semi in Ballyvary, Co Mayo.

FRANCE: AUVERGNE-RHONE-ALPES

With views out to the Trois Vallées ski area, this traditional chalet is 15 minutes from Bozel, which in turn is 15 minutes from the main ski lift at Courchevel 1550 (although in deep winter the road to the chalet gets blocked). The 57sq m (613.5sq ft) home in Montagny, up at an altitude of 1,400m, has an open-plan kitchen/livingroom with fire, a bedroom on the first floor and two rooms on the second floor. The bathroom is outside (brr). There is a south-facing terrace.

Price: €145,600

Agent: rmpimmobilier.com

A chalet with a view of the Trois Vallées ski area in France.

ITALY: ABRUZZO

Recently renovated, this 230sq m (2,476sq ft) stone home faces the Gran Sasso mountain one way and the village of Castiglione the other. The main living area is on the first floor, where there is a livingroom, a kitchen with fireplace, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a terrace. There are various utilitarian rooms on the ground floor, along with a bathroom. It comes with land measuring 25,000sq m on which there are olive trees that have seen centuries come and go.

Price: €145,000

Agent: aplaceinthesun.com

A stone home in Abruzzo, Italy.

SPAIN: COSTA BLANCA

Located in orange groves and a 15-minute walk to the sandy beach at Oliva, this house with swimming pool is approached via a drive. Inside is an open-plan kitchen and (through an arch) livingroom with wood-burning stove. Also on the ground floor are a bathroom and two bedrooms. There are terraces front and back – the rear one is south-facing and beside the pool – and one on the roof. Water comes from a well and electricity is generated by solar panels. Oliva town is a half-hour walk away.

Price: €145,000

Agent: Blue-square.com

A home near Oliva town in Spain.

ALBANIA: VLORE

On Albania’s coast – which faces west – this apartment is in Vlore town, across the water from Italy’s heel and where the Adriatic and Ionian seas meet. On the 12th floor, this 95sq m (1,022.5sq ft) apartment has an L-shaped kitchen and livingroom with huge windows and floor-to-ceiling glazed double-doors onto a balcony and overlooking the sea, beach and bay. There are two bedrooms (one with an en suite) and a main bathroom. It is being sold furnished. Tirana International Airport is 40km away.

Price: €147,000

Agent: Albaniapropertygroup.com