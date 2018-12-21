What will €120,000 buy in Greece, Hungary, Spain and Galway?

Spencer Auctioneers is seeking €120,000 for this three-bed cottage in Derraheeda, Leenane, Co Galway.

France

France: Poitou Charentes

This 146sq m (1,571.5sq ft) house is a 15-minute walk from the nearest bar for jolly strolls home. The house has large rooms including a 28sq m living room, 24sq m dining room and 18sq m kitchen. Upstairs are four bedrooms. There is a cellar too, gardens front and back and a separate pocket of land.

Price: €120,000

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Spain

Spain: Valencia

Near the town of Lliria, this renovated villa with a swimming pool measures 100sq m (1,036sq ft) and sits in its own land. Inside is a living/dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms (one of which is outside). The house opens onto patios and a terrace with a barbecue. The large garden is mainly lawn. Valencia city is half an hour away.

Price: €120,000

Agent:lliriahome. com

Greece

Greece: Crete

On the north-east coast of Crete, in Lasithi, this 85sq m (915sq ft) house has sea views. It is a short walk from the traditional fishing village of Milatos, with its stone houses and old church. The house has a kitchen and open-plan living/dining room with sea views and sliding doors to the garden. Upstairs are two bedrooms, both opening to balconies.

Price: €120,000

Agent: apropertyingreece.com

Hungary

Hungary: Budapest

In District Vii, near the city centre on the Pest side of town, this apartment is on the first floor of a traditional building and is close to Városliget park. Although relatively central the apartment faces a side street. The 55 sq m (592sq ft) home has a kitchen, living room with two tall windows, two bedrooms and a bathroom with bath. Recent renovations included new plumbing and double-glazed windows.

Price: about €123,800

Agent: rightmove.co.uk