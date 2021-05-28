What will €100,000 buy in Ireland, France, Mexico, Romania and Thailand?

IRELAND: DONEGAL

This two-bedroom apartment extending to 74sq m (797sq ft) at Eden Bay – a 44-unit development over five floors at the water’s edge in Bundoran – has an open-plan living-kitchen and dining area and a street view. The modern complex in the busy seaside resort has secure parking in the basement within the gated development.

Price €100,000

Agent Conlan and Barrett (conlanbarrettsales@gmail.com)

FRANCE: LIMOUSIN

Located just 10 minutes’ drive from the village of Bonnat, this stone house – typical of the Creuse region – has three bedrooms and extends to 85sq m (915sq ft). With exposed beams and cut stone interiors, the charming house also has its own well and old bread oven. Lying on 0.2 of an acre, the region has an abundance of village festivals and three lakes for swimming and fishing.

Price €102,600

Agent immo-creuse-berry.com

MEXICO: GUANAJUATO

Do not be fooled by the simple exterior of this three-bedroom house which extends to 161sq m (1,732sq ft). The interiors are simply lovely and the house has a rooftop terrace with views over the steeples of the many churches in San Miguel De Allende, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site. It comes furnished, and the current owner adapted an interior patio that can be used as additional dining or living space.

Price $125,000 (€102,380)

Agent sothebysrealty.com

THAILAND: PATTAYA

Located 2km south of Pattaya Beach at Jomtien, which has a 6km stretch of sandy coastline and is a much quieter spot than the crowded Pattaya area, this 78sq m (840sq ft) two-bedroom apartment was built in 2014. The property benefits from having a balcony and its own front door and is located on the ground floor, only 5m from the swimming pool. It is being sold furnished, is adapted for disabled access and has good rental potential.

Price 1.1m Norwegian KR (€107,801)

Agent finn.no

ROMANIA: PRAHOVA

Located in Sinaia, which is the city with the most historical buildings per capita in Romania, this charming 471sq m (5,069sq ft) villa, which is considered to be one of the sleeping beauties of the town, is set over three levels on Ferdinand Blvd. Dating from 1888, with five bedrooms, the house is in need of renovation but structurally is in good shape, according to the agent, and has lots of potential due to its architectural heritage and proximity to the Prahova Valley.

Price $146,000 (€119,570)

Agent sothebysrealty.com