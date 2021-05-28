What will €100,000 buy in Ireland, France, Mexico, Romania and Thailand?

Take5: From beach apartments in Bundoran and Pattaya to a traditional house in Bonnat and an architectural gem in Sinaia

Elizabeth Birdthistle

This ground-floor apartment in Pattaya is only 5m from the swimming pool.

This ground-floor apartment in Pattaya is only 5m from the swimming pool.

 

IRELAND: DONEGAL

This two-bedroom apartment extending to 74sq m (797sq ft) at Eden Bay – a 44-unit development over five floors at the water’s edge in Bundoran – has an open-plan living-kitchen and dining area and a street view. The modern complex in the busy seaside resort has secure parking in the basement within the gated development.
Price €100,000
Agent Conlan and Barrett (conlanbarrettsales@gmail.com)

This two-bed apartment in Bundoran comes with secure parking within the gated development.
This two-bed apartment in Bundoran comes with secure parking within the gated development.

FRANCE: LIMOUSIN

Located just 10 minutes’ drive from the village of Bonnat, this stone house – typical of the Creuse region – has three bedrooms and extends to 85sq m (915sq ft). With exposed beams and cut stone interiors, the charming house also has its own well and old bread oven. Lying on 0.2 of an acre, the region has an abundance of village festivals and three lakes for swimming and fishing.
Price €102,600
Agent immo-creuse-berry.com

This charming house in Limousin has its own well and old bread oven.
This charming house in Limousin has its own well and old bread oven.

MEXICO: GUANAJUATO

Do not be fooled by the simple exterior of this three-bedroom house which extends to 161sq m (1,732sq ft). The interiors are simply lovely and the house has a rooftop terrace with views over the steeples of the many churches in San Miguel De Allende, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site. It comes furnished, and the current owner adapted an interior patio that can be used as additional dining or living space.
Price $125,000 (€102,380)
Agent sothebysrealty.com

This three-bed house boasts lovely interiors and a rooftop terrace.
This three-bed house boasts lovely interiors and a rooftop terrace.

THAILAND: PATTAYA

Located 2km south of Pattaya Beach at Jomtien, which has a 6km stretch of sandy coastline and is a much quieter spot than the crowded Pattaya area, this 78sq m (840sq ft) two-bedroom apartment was built in 2014. The property benefits from having a balcony and its own front door and is located on the ground floor, only 5m from the swimming pool. It is being sold furnished, is adapted for disabled access and has good rental potential.
Price 1.1m Norwegian KR (€107,801)
Agent finn.no

This ground-floor apartment in Pattaya is only 5m from the swimming pool.
This two-bed apartment in Pattaya is being sold furnished.

ROMANIA: PRAHOVA

Located in Sinaia, which is the city with the most historical buildings per capita in Romania, this charming 471sq m (5,069sq ft) villa, which is considered to be one of the sleeping beauties of the town, is set over three levels on Ferdinand Blvd. Dating from 1888, with five bedrooms, the house is in need of renovation but structurally is in good shape, according to the agent, and has lots of potential due to its architectural heritage and proximity to the Prahova Valley.
Price $146,000 (€119,570)
Agent sothebysrealty.com

This five-bed house in Prahova is set over three levels on Ferdinand Blvd.
This five-bed house in Prahova is set over three levels on Ferdinand Blvd.
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.