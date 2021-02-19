What will €1.3m buy in Dublin, Morocco, France, Costa Rica and South Africa?

Take5: Marrakesh villa, Costa Rican mountain hideaway and South African game reserve

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Casa Avellana in Costa Rica extends to 600sq m (6,458sq ft) and has the feel of a hacienda

Casa Avellana in Costa Rica extends to 600sq m (6,458sq ft) and has the feel of a hacienda

 

IRELAND: DUBLIN

Detached four- bed home at 7 Castleknock Green in Dublin 15 extends to a generous 270sq m (2,906sq ft). With spacious reception rooms, the property has a conservatory set in the private south-facing rear garden.
Price €1.3 million
Agent newcombeestates.ie

No 7 Castleknock Green in Dublin 15 extends to a generous 270sq m
No 7 Castleknock Green in Dublin 15 extends to a generous 270sq m

MOROCCO: MARRAKESH

Villa Martina, in the heart of Palmeraie, extends to a whopping 750sq m (8,073sq ft). With superb interiors, all of the six bedrooms resemble five-star hotel suites. The property has three livingrooms, a large swimming pool and a gym set in landscaped gardens with views to the surrounding areas which are home to a number of high-end resorts.
Price €1.35 million
Agent christiesrealestate.com

Villa Martina in Marrakesh has three livingrooms, a large swimming pool and a gym
Villa Martina in Marrakesh has three livingrooms, a large swimming pool and a gym

FRANCE: AQUITAINE

Set on 100 acres, this property dating from the 17th and 18th centuries would suit anyone looking to establish a business in the Aquitaine region. The main house extends to 700sq m (7,535sq ft) with further accommodation in numerous outhouses and sheds. The property has equestrian facilities in woodlands and fields near Agen in the Lot et Garonne.
Price €1.248 million
Agent french-property.com

This property in Aquitaine, France has equestrian facilities in woodlands and fields
This property in Aquitaine, France has equestrian facilities in woodlands and fields

COSTA RICA: SANTA ANA

Perched in the mountains with glorious views to the Pacific coast, Casa Avellana is just a few minutes away from the main street in Santa Ana. The property, extending to 600sq m (6,458sq ft) has the feel of a hacienda, with a fountain in the front hall. Features include a gym, and the principal suite has a three-sided fireplace with glorious views to the lush gardens.
Price $1.5 million (€1.238 million)
Agent sothebysrealty.com

SOUTH AFRICA: LIMPOPO PROVINCE

If you want to get away from it all, Zinyathi Lodge – located just 3½ hours from Johannesburg – is a game reserve with accommodation that sits on a site of more than 5,000 acres. With three lodges, and two further in need of renovation, there is ample room to accommodate more than 20 guests. The area is home to giraffe, zebra, impala, warthogs and cheetahs, and seven boreholes provide ample water for the reserve. The sale includes a utility vehicle.
Price 25 million rand (€1.31 million)
Agent savills.com

Zinyathi Lodge is three-and-a-half hours away from Johannesburg, and has ample room to accommodate more than 20 guests
Zinyathi Lodge is three-and-a-half hours away from Johannesburg, and has ample room to accommodate more than 20 guests
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.