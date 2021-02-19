What will €1.3m buy in Dublin, Morocco, France, Costa Rica and South Africa?

IRELAND: DUBLIN

Detached four- bed home at 7 Castleknock Green in Dublin 15 extends to a generous 270sq m (2,906sq ft). With spacious reception rooms, the property has a conservatory set in the private south-facing rear garden.

Price €1.3 million

Agent newcombeestates.ie

MOROCCO: MARRAKESH

Villa Martina, in the heart of Palmeraie, extends to a whopping 750sq m (8,073sq ft). With superb interiors, all of the six bedrooms resemble five-star hotel suites. The property has three livingrooms, a large swimming pool and a gym set in landscaped gardens with views to the surrounding areas which are home to a number of high-end resorts.

Price €1.35 million

Agent christiesrealestate.com

FRANCE: AQUITAINE

Set on 100 acres, this property dating from the 17th and 18th centuries would suit anyone looking to establish a business in the Aquitaine region. The main house extends to 700sq m (7,535sq ft) with further accommodation in numerous outhouses and sheds. The property has equestrian facilities in woodlands and fields near Agen in the Lot et Garonne.

Price €1.248 million

Agent french-property.com

COSTA RICA: SANTA ANA

Perched in the mountains with glorious views to the Pacific coast, Casa Avellana is just a few minutes away from the main street in Santa Ana. The property, extending to 600sq m (6,458sq ft) has the feel of a hacienda, with a fountain in the front hall. Features include a gym, and the principal suite has a three-sided fireplace with glorious views to the lush gardens.

Price $1.5 million (€1.238 million)

Agent sothebysrealty.com

SOUTH AFRICA: LIMPOPO PROVINCE

If you want to get away from it all, Zinyathi Lodge – located just 3½ hours from Johannesburg – is a game reserve with accommodation that sits on a site of more than 5,000 acres. With three lodges, and two further in need of renovation, there is ample room to accommodate more than 20 guests. The area is home to giraffe, zebra, impala, warthogs and cheetahs, and seven boreholes provide ample water for the reserve. The sale includes a utility vehicle.

Price 25 million rand (€1.31 million)

Agent savills.com