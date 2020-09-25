What does €650k buy in Italy, Portugal, England, Turkey and Dublin 5?

Take5: Mini-estate in Italy, Portuguese villas, English country house, luxury Turkish getaway or a Killester bungalow

Le Marche mini estate with magnificent views of nearby hilltop villages and the Sibillini mountains

Le Marche mini estate with magnificent views of nearby hilltop villages and the Sibillini mountains

 

Sherry FitzGerald is asking €650,000 for a four-bedroom house at 43A Abbeyfield, Killester, Dublin 5.

43A Abbeyfield, Killester, Dublin 5
43A Abbeyfield, Killester, Dublin 5

ITALY: LE MARCHE

Fully restored three-bedroom, four-bathroom farmhouse with magnificent views of nearby hilltop villages and the Sibillini mountains. The mini-estate includes 1.7 acres (0.68 hectares) of gardens, swimming pool, pool house and a further substantial building that has been partially renovated. It’s all within walking distance of a village with shops and cafes while the town of Sarnano is a 15-minute drive away.
Price: €650,000
Agent: italianluxuryasset.com

PORTUGAL: QUINTA DO ANJO

Not one but two villas are included in this property with swimming pool and gardens, offering a total of seven bedrooms for family and guests, all in turnkey condition. The property is located about 27km (17 miles) from Lisbon airport, within easy reach of the harbour city of Setúbal, home to Portugal’s biggest fish market, and the beaches of the Serra da Arrábida natural park.
Price: €649,000
Agent: iadportugal.pt

One of two houses in property near Lisbon and Setúbal
One of two houses in property near Lisbon and Setúbal

ENGLAND: PEMBROKESHIRE

Grade II-listed Georgian house on half an acre of garden in a secluded setting about 6km (four miles) from a market town and 14km (nine miles) from the coast. The fully renovated, four-bedroom house features four reception rooms, a dining kitchen, a study, luxury bathrooms and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.
Price: €652,668 (stg£650,000)
Agent: fineandcountry.com

Georgian English four-bed in Pembrokeshire.
Georgian English four-bed in Pembrokeshire.

TURKEY: ANTALYA

Striking three-storey five-bedroom, five-bathroom villa complete with infinity pool, bar and Jacuzzi. It’s located near the resort town of Kalkan on the Turkish Mediterranean, an area that boasts of 300 days of sunshine a year. Dalaman Airport is about 72km (45 miles) away. The 280sq m (3,013sq ft) villa includes large open plan reception areas and three of the five bedrooms have en suites and balconies.
Price: €651,951
Agent: eviestate.com

Luxury five-bed villa near Kalkan on the Turkish Mediterranean
Luxury five-bed villa near Kalkan on the Turkish Mediterranean
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.