What does €650k buy in Italy, Portugal, England, Turkey and Dublin 5?

Sherry FitzGerald is asking €650,000 for a four-bedroom house at 43A Abbeyfield, Killester, Dublin 5.

ITALY: LE MARCHE

Fully restored three-bedroom, four-bathroom farmhouse with magnificent views of nearby hilltop villages and the Sibillini mountains. The mini-estate includes 1.7 acres (0.68 hectares) of gardens, swimming pool, pool house and a further substantial building that has been partially renovated. It’s all within walking distance of a village with shops and cafes while the town of Sarnano is a 15-minute drive away.

Price: €650,000

Agent: italianluxuryasset.com

PORTUGAL: QUINTA DO ANJO

Not one but two villas are included in this property with swimming pool and gardens, offering a total of seven bedrooms for family and guests, all in turnkey condition. The property is located about 27km (17 miles) from Lisbon airport, within easy reach of the harbour city of Setúbal, home to Portugal’s biggest fish market, and the beaches of the Serra da Arrábida natural park.

Price: €649,000

Agent: iadportugal.pt

ENGLAND: PEMBROKESHIRE

Grade II-listed Georgian house on half an acre of garden in a secluded setting about 6km (four miles) from a market town and 14km (nine miles) from the coast. The fully renovated, four-bedroom house features four reception rooms, a dining kitchen, a study, luxury bathrooms and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

Price: €652,668 (stg£650,000)

Agent: fineandcountry.com

TURKEY: ANTALYA

Striking three-storey five-bedroom, five-bathroom villa complete with infinity pool, bar and Jacuzzi. It’s located near the resort town of Kalkan on the Turkish Mediterranean, an area that boasts of 300 days of sunshine a year. Dalaman Airport is about 72km (45 miles) away. The 280sq m (3,013sq ft) villa includes large open plan reception areas and three of the five bedrooms have en suites and balconies.

Price: €651,951

Agent: eviestate.com