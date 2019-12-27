What does €60k buy in Co Galway, France, Turkey, Italy and Spain

Townhouse in the Dordogne, apartment in Turkey or villa in Italy

Turkey: Mugla

IRELAND: CO GALWAY

Ivan Connaughton Auctioneers is seeking €60,000 for this three-bedroom cottage with outbuildings on 1.35 acres in Newbridge, Co Galway.
Agent: connaughtonauctioneers.ie 
Price: €60,000

Ireland: Newbridge, Co Galway
FRANCE: DORDOGNE

In Gout Rossignol, this village house is in walking distance of a baker and bar. The stone property is divided into two: a three-bed and one-bed home. The main house has a 20sq m (215sq ft) kitchen and 18sq m (193sq ft) dining room on the ground floor. There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. The other home has an open-plan kitchen and living room on the ground floor and a bedroom and shower above. Outbuildings include an original bake house and cold room.
Price: €60,000
Agent: frenchesateagents.com

France: The Dordogne
ITALY: MOLISE

This 200sq m (2,152sq ft) double-fronted house is close to the red-roofed village of Pietrabbondante which is dotted with distinctive giant boulders and has a second century BC amphitheatre. Accommodation includes a living room and modern kitchen with fireplace on the ground floor, and three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. It comes with land. The house is to the east of, and between, Naples (130km away) and Rome (220km away).
Price: €59,000
Agent: Galassoimmobiliare.it

Italy: Molise
SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

North-west of Granada, this six-bedroom house is in the cliff-edge inland town of Priego de Cordóba, which has Moorish and Baroque architecture; some homes still have original tunnels that ran to the castle. The house has a living/dining room that opens to a tiled courtyard, a kitchen and bedroom on the ground floor. On the first floor are three bedrooms, a bathroom and terrace. There are two further bedrooms on the second floor. The house is being sold part furnished.
Price: €60,000
Agent: inlandandalucia.com

Spain: Andalucia
TURKEY: MUGLA

In a complex of eight homes, with communal swimming pool, this two-bedroom apartment has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with glazed doors to a terrace overlooking the swimming pool. There are two bedrooms, with balconies, and a bathroom. Furniture, including a sofabed, is included. Ovacik is a former village-turned-resort on Turkey’s south-west coast, 15 minutes from the harbour and market town of Fethiye and five minutes from the beach at Oludeniz.
Price: €60,000
Agent: Oceanwideproperties.co.uk

Turkey: Mugla
