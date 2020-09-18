What does €495k buy in Greece, Portugal, Italy, Australia and Dublin 8?

Gillespie Lowe Group is seeking €495k for this three-bed terraced house at 13 O’Donovan Road, off SCR in Dublin 8

13 O’Donovan Road, off South Circular Road, Dublin 8

GREECE: SYROS

Just outside the seaside village of Foinikas in a modern development, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom villa has its own swimming pool and gardens, and an immaculate 220 sq m interior with tall windows looking out to sea and over the villa’s terraced gardens. It’s 12k from the island capital of Hermopolis, where there are ferries to neighbouring islands such as Mykonos, and also to Athens.

Price: €495,000 Agent: savills.gr

Turnkey villa and pool, Syros Greece

PORTUGAL: WESTERN ALGARVE

This three-storey building a stroll from the sea front is made of up of three apartments all with separate entrances. It’s in the seaside village of Salema, once a small fishing village and now a tourist resort between Lagos and Sagres, about 75kms from Faro Airport. The 196 sq m property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and each apartment has a private terrace and views of the Atlantic.

Price: €495,000 Agent: abacoz-properties.com

House with 3 apartments, Portugal

ITALY: SICILY

Overlooking the rooftops of Cefalu, this renovated three-storey house is within 200 m of the main square and a little further to the seafront. The property, which has terraces on all three levels, is laid out as a two-bedroom home with a one-bedroom loft with its own entrance. In total there’s about 130 sq m of living space and superb views of the Mediterranean sea from the roof terrace. Exposed stone walls, custom built staircases and glass balustrading make the interior light and cool.

Price: €495,000 Agent: engelvoelkers.com

Rooftop views in Cefalu, Sicily

AUSTRALIA: NEW SOUTH WALES

Just outside the historic gold mining town of Young, also known as the cherry capital of Australia, this four-bedroom home with solar-heated pool stands on 12 acres of ground included fenced paddocks and outbuildings. The upgraded house has a large open plan living area leading to a verandah that runs the full length of the house. A 379 km drive over the Blue Mountains will take you to Sydney.

Price: approx. €492,000 (AUD $800,000) Agent: young.ljhooker.com.au