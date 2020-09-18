What does €495k buy in Greece, Portugal, Italy, Australia and Dublin 8?

Take 5: Greek island villa, home and income on the Algarve, farm in Oz’s fruit capital

House with 3 apartments, Portugal

House with 3 apartments, Portugal

 

Gillespie Lowe Group is seeking €495k for this three-bed terraced house at 13 O’Donovan Road, off SCR in Dublin 8

13 O’Donovan Road, off South Circular Road, Dublin 8
13 O’Donovan Road, off South Circular Road, Dublin 8

 

GREECE: SYROS

Just outside the seaside village of Foinikas in a modern development, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom villa has its own swimming pool and gardens, and an immaculate 220 sq m interior with tall windows looking out to sea and over the villa’s terraced gardens. It’s 12k from the island capital of Hermopolis, where there are ferries to neighbouring islands such as Mykonos, and also to Athens.

Price: €495,000 Agent: savills.gr

Turnkey villa and pool, Syros Greece
Turnkey villa and pool, Syros Greece

 

PORTUGAL: WESTERN ALGARVE

This three-storey building a stroll from the sea front is made of up of three apartments all with separate entrances. It’s in the seaside village of Salema, once a small fishing village and now a tourist resort between Lagos and Sagres, about 75kms from Faro Airport. The 196 sq m property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and each apartment has a private terrace and views of the Atlantic.

Price: €495,000 Agent: abacoz-properties.com

House with 3 apartments, Portugal
House with 3 apartments, Portugal

 

ITALY: SICILY

Overlooking the rooftops of Cefalu, this renovated three-storey house is within 200 m of the main square and a little further to the seafront. The property, which has terraces on all three levels, is laid out as a two-bedroom home with a one-bedroom loft with its own entrance. In total there’s about 130 sq m of living space and superb views of the Mediterranean sea from the roof terrace. Exposed stone walls, custom built staircases and glass balustrading make the interior light and cool.

Price: €495,000 Agent: engelvoelkers.com

Rooftop views in Cefalu, Sicily
Rooftop views in Cefalu, Sicily

AUSTRALIA: NEW SOUTH WALES

Just outside the historic gold mining town of Young, also known as the cherry capital of Australia, this four-bedroom home with solar-heated pool stands on 12 acres of ground included fenced paddocks and outbuildings. The upgraded house has a large open plan living area leading to a verandah that runs the full length of the house. A 379 km drive over the Blue Mountains will take you to Sydney.

Price: approx. €492,000 (AUD $800,000) Agent: young.ljhooker.com.au

Farmhouse with pool New South Wales
Farmhouse with pool New South Wales
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.