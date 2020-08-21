What does €130k buy in Croatia, Spain, Turkey, France and Co Mayo?

Take5: Turkish sea view duplex, Spanish marina one-bed and French townhouse

The 85sq m apartment is light and airy with a rooftop balcony, and is near Kalkan on the Turkish Med.

IRELAND: CO MAYO

This three-bedroom duplex is just over 90sq m.
DNG Gilligan is seeking €130,000 for 35 Meadowcourt, Claremorris, Co Mayo, a three-bedroom duplex of just over 90sq m.

CROATIA: PELJESAC PENINSULA

Three-bedroom house in a tourist village close to restaurants, an open market and the sea – about 70km from Dubrovnik. It has a large outdoor terrace on the upper floor. Renovated in 2007, the 92sq m house could do with some updating. On the ground floor there is a bedroom, office, kitchen, dining room, storage and bathroom. An indoor staircase leads to the top floor that consists of a small hallway, two bedrooms and large living room with access to a spacious terrace.
Price €130,000
Agent savills.com

This three-bedroom house is about 70km from Dubrovnik.
SPAIN: COSTA BRAVA

One-bedroom apartment with secure garage in Empuriabrava, a large residential marina resort with more than 40km of canals and waterways near Girona. The air-conditioned apartment is on the second floor of a building with a balcony overlooking the water and with mountain views. The accommodation comprises a long kitchen cum livingroom leading out to a balcony, a twin bedroom and a shower room with a multi-jet shower.
Price €130,000
Agent engelvolkers.com

This second-floor apartment has water and mountain views.
TURKEY: KALKAN

Two-bed duplex apartment with stunning views over Kalkan Bay on the Turkish Med, from its rooftop balcony. The 85sq m apartment is light and airy with a superb main bedroom opening onto its own sea view balcony as well as a patio to the rear of the building which is part of a small complex with a shared pool and parking. It’s short walk into Kalkan with its busy harbour and old town, set against the backdrop of the Taurus mountains.
Price €132,544
Agent kalkanproperty.com

This two-bed duplex is a short walk into Kalkan with its busy harbour and old town.
FRANCE: LIMOUSIN

Impressive six-bedroom house in a peaceful village in the Thiat region of west central France. The 221sq m house has been renovated as a holiday home and has a living-diningroom on the ground floor with access to the garden, a first floor sittingroom with beamed ceiling and all bedrooms share a single bathroom.
Price €136,250
Agent frenchestateagents.com

This townhouse has been renovated as a holiday home.
