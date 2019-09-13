What can you buy in Turkey, Canada, Italy and Kildare for €260k?

IRELAND

Coonan Property is seeking €260,000 for the four-bedroom house below, at 288 Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co Kildare.

TURKEY: DALYAN

Built from stone and wood, in a traditional farmhouse style, Villa Dalyan Kaya is in Arikbasi, the rural part of Dalyan. The house has mountain views and sits in pomegranate orchards. The property has four en-suite bedrooms, two of them on the ground floor, with glass doors to the pool terrace. The other two are upstairs and have balconies. Living space on the ground floor is open-plan, comprising a kitchen, living and dining room with a stone wall, fireplace and windows overlooking the pool. It is a 20-minute walk from the centre of Dalyan. There are lawns, shrubs and a pergola in the garden.

Price £240,000 (about €265,500)

Agent sunrayproperty.com

ITALY: TUSCANY

This 340sq m (3,660sq ft) Liberty-style villa is 45 minutes inland from La Spezia, between Genoa and Florence. It is on the edge of a village overlooking olive groves and sits on 0.8 hectares (2ac) of land, comprising a vineyard and garden. Marble steps take you to the main floor, which has a living room, dining room, kitchen and lavatory. Upstairs are four bedrooms, a bathroom and a balcony. The house, called Villa Palma, is close to the medieval town of Bagnone, which has a castle and cobbled lanes. Pisa and Palma, and their airports, are about 90 minutes away.

Price €260,000

Agent larchitrave.com

CANADA: ONTARIO

In the village of Finch, south of Ottowa and Montreal, this brick home was built in 1903. At 27 Front Street, the house has a new eat-in kitchen with a door to the veranda, a dual-aspect living room with bay window, and a dining room with wood-burning stove (with 24-carat-gold plating, no less). Upstairs are four bedrooms, one with a bay window, a bathroom and a balcony. There is a room in the attic. The veranda downstairs and an upper balcony are big enough to take tables and chairs, offering indoor/outdoor living.

Price About €251,000

Agent royallepage.com

FRANCE: LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON

Built in the 19th century, this 300sq m (3,230sq ft) stone maison de maître is in a village in the Gard department. It has a vaulted stone entrance hall and a room beyond. This floor is functional, with a laundry, storage and a lavatory. On the first floor are a new kitchen, with chestnut cabinets, granite worktop and swish appliances, and a living room, with wood-burning stove; both rooms open to a poolside terrace. There is also a dining room at this level, along with a bathroom. There are four bedrooms on the top floor, one en suite, and a bathroom. Outside are a lawn, shrubs, barbecue and garage.

Price €260,500

Agent frenchestateagents.com