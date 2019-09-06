What can you buy in Slovenia, Italy, Portugal, France and Kildare for €365k?

Sherry FitzGerald Reilly is seeking €365,000 for this three-bedroom house, 190a The Stream (below), in Clane, Co Kildare.

Take5: Clane, Co Kildare

FRANCE: AQUITAINE

Near Eymet, in the Dordogne, this four-bedroom house comes with a swimming pool, two-bed gite and 1.2ha (3ac) of land. The house, which overlooks the River Dropt, has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, utility, WC, study, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The terraced garden also contains an orchard and vegetable plot. Outbuildings include a double garage, chicken house, shed, tree house, and boule and badminton courts (shaded by trees).

Price €365,000

Agent beauxvillages.com

Take5: near Eymet, in the Dordogne

PORTUGAL: ALGARVE

This 167sq m (1,795sq ft) house with swimming pool is five minutes’ drive from the historic town of Loulé, with its cobbled streets on the former medieval plan, classical Portuguese buildings and Arabian-inspired market. Inside the house are a living room with fireplace, kitchen, utility, bathroom and four bedrooms (two with en suites). There are also a barbecue, garden and garage. The house is about a 20-minute drive from Faro Airport and 10km from the nearest beach.

Price €365,000

Agent apaimobiliaria.pt

Take5: five minutes’ drive from the historic town of Loulé, in the Algarve

SLOVENIA: BLED

In the village of Ribno, near Bled, in northern Slovenia, this property is divided into three apartments, each measuring 55sq m (590sq ft). The top-floor one has two bedrooms and balconies front and back, and the middle one has one bedroom, as does that in the ground-floor apartment, which opens to a terrace. Outside is a mainly lawned garden with apple trees and a summer house. There is also a log store for the wood-burning stoves in two of the apartments. Ski resorts are half an hour from here, as is Ljubljana airport. Italy is 40 minutes away, and Austria is a 20-minute drive.

Price €360,000

Agent sloveniaestates.com

Take5: in the village of Ribno, near Bled

ITALY: MARCHE

This 250sq m (2,690sq ft) villa with a saltwater swimming pool and 0.6ha (1.7ac) of land has been renovated to provide open-plan, flowing accommodation. An industrial kitchen leads into the living and dining area with fireplace. There are also two showers at ground level, one of them part of a bedroom suite that has French doors opening to the pool. Upstairs are another living room, a shower-room, a bathroom and five bedrooms (four with en suites). The ancient city of Ascoli Piceno is 30 minutes away, and Ancona is an hour from here.

Price €365,000

Agentmarchepropertynet.com