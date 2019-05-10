What can you buy in Greece, Italy, England, France and Cork for €290k?

Take5: Peloponnese and Sussex sea views, a Veneto farmhouse or a French manor

Take5: this Greek three-storey house with pool has sweeping views of the Aegean Sea

IRELAND

Killian Lynch Auctioneers is seeking €290,000 for a four-bedroom bungalow (below) on about 0.5ac of gardens in Coolnagearagh, Coachford, Co Cork.

Ireland: four-bed at Coolnagearagh, Coachford, Co Cork
FRANCE: PYRÉNÉES-ATLANTIQUES

Built in 1640, this maison-de-maître, or manor, in southwestern France includes a self-contained gite and adjacent barn. The house is beside a brook in Aramits village, which has a swimming pool and farmers’ market. There are two livingrooms, one with conservatory beside it (with a hot tub), a diningroom, kitchen, scullery, store and shower-room on the ground floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms, a bathroom, a shower-room, a sauna and a WC. The second floor has a bedroom. There are gardens front and back.
Price €288,900
Agent frenchestateagents.com

France: five-bed maison-de-maître in Aramits village
ENGLAND: SUSSEX

On the seafront between Hastings and St Leonards-on-Sea, this two-bedroom apartment has clear views over the English Channel and southwest along the coast to Beachy Head. On Eversfield Place, overlooking Hastings pier, the apartment has an open-plan kitchen and livingroom with French doors leading to the sea-facing balcony, two bedrooms (one with French doors to the balcony) and a bathroom. The home has a one-seventh share of the freehold; the maintenance is about £1,000, or €1,175, a year. It is close to St Leonards Warrior Square train station, which has services to London Charing Cross.
Price £250,000
Agent justproperty.net

England: two-bedroom apartment with views of the English Channel
ITALY: VENETO

This brick-and-stone 19th-century farmhouse in the commune of Ceneselli, near the town of Rovigo – not far from Venice, Verona and Padua – has traditional features such as terracotta tiles, exposed brickwork and larch beams. It is surrounded by about 1ha (2.5ac) of land that includes a garage, wood store, granary, two barns and a cantina, for the storage of wine and cured meats. Known as Corte Graziosa, the three-storey, 1,019sq m (10,968sq ft) farmhouse is divided into three homes. It is accessed via a tree-lined drive.
Price £290,000
Agent lakegardarealestate.it

Italy: 19th-century farmhouse in the commune of Ceneselli, near Rovigo
GREECE: PELOPONNESE

In the seaside town of Vivári, in Assini, this 135sq m (1,453sq ft) house with swimming pool has sweeping views of the sea, which is 150m away. Sitting in a 900sq m (9,688sq ft) garden, the three-storey house has a bathroom, kitchen and livingroom that opens on to a terrace (with wooden pergola) with panoramic views of the Aegean Sea. On the floor below are two en-suite bedrooms, a bathroom and a spare room. The basement contains a two-bedroom apartment. Period features include a fireplace, exposed wooden ceilings and marble floors. Nafplio city is 12km away.
Price €295,000
Agent skourasrealestate.gr

Greece: this three-storey house with pool has sweeping views of the Aegean, 150m away
