What can you buy in France, Turkey, Spain, Cyprus and Co Tipperary for €140k?

IRELAND

Shee & Hawe is seeking €140,000 for this two-bedroom cottage in Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary

FRANCE: CHARENTE

Just over 10 minutes from the town of Ruffec, which centres on an old town with narrow streets, this stone house in La-Forêt-de-Tessé comes with outbuildings and more than an acre of land. Inside is a 17sq m (183sq ft) entrance hall with original tiles, a dual-aspect dining room, a living room, kitchen, utility and WC. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom. Outbuildings include two barns and a two-storey stone house with a fireplace. Poitiers is 68km away and Limoges is 105km.

Price €141,155

Agent frenchestateagents.com

France: a stone house with more than an acre of land in La-Forêt-de-Tessé, in the southwest of the country

TURKEY: MUGLA

With a private pool and walled gardens, this villa in the resort of Hisaronu, in Fethiye, measures 135sq m (1,453sq ft). The open-plan kitchen, living and dining area opens to a south-facing terrace beside the pool, where there are mountain views. There are four bedrooms, two with balconies and two in the attic. One of the two bathrooms has a bath and one has a walk-in shower. Water is heated via solar panels. There is a market in the town centre, just under 1km away, and shops and restaurants are 500m away.

Price €140,500

Agent selectpropertiesturkey.com

Turkey: a villa with a private pool and walled gardens, in the town of Fethiye

SPAIN: MURCIA

On a corner plot in the Camposol Golf Development, 15 minutes from the sea, this villa comes with a pool. Inside is an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with a wood-burning stove set into a fireplace. There are also two bedrooms, one with en suite, and a shower-room. A pergola shades the roof terrace. Below the pool and terrace is a dining area with gazebo and barbecue. Murcia International Airport (Corvera) is under half an hour away and Alicante Airport is about an hour’s drive.

Price €143,000

Agent zoopla.co.uk

Spain: the villa is 15 minutes from the sea and under 30 minutes from the nearest airport

CYPRUS: PAPHOS

This 76sq m (818sq ft) stone house, built in 1930, is in the village of Choulou, which is north-east of Paphos near the west coast of Cyprus. It sits in its own land (of 425sq m) and has a living/dining room with fireplace, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside there are terraces partly covered in pergolas, a clay oven, barbecue, a garden with fruit trees and solar panels. The house is within walking distance of the village square, where there is a church and coffee shops.

Price €142,500

Agent elegantcyprusproperties.com