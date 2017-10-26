What can you buy in Devon, Umbria, the Pyrenees and Alicante for €395,000?

Ireland: Termonfeckin

Barnhill Lodge, a four-bed 1.4km from the centre of Termonfeckin village in Co Louth

Sherry FitzGerald Lannon is seeking €395,000 for Barnhill Lodge, a four-bedbungalow with secluded gardens 1.4km from the centre of Termonfeckin village in Co Louth.

England: Devon

Penthouse at Castle Heights, Lynton, Devon, England

On the north coast of Devon, across the Bristol Channel from Wales, this penthouse in Lynton with balcony has immense views of the sea, hills and valley. The fourth-floor apartment has a living/dining room with glazed French doors to the balcony, a kitchen, shower-room and three bedrooms, one with an en suite and balcony. Service charge is £1,602 a year.

Price: £350,000 (about €392,200). Agent: stags.co.uk

France: Midi Pyrenees

Four-bed with swimming pool in Gers, Midi Pyrenees, France

Hidden at the end of a 1km long drive, this 240sq m four-bed with swimming pool sits on six acres of land. But despite its rural reclusiveness, it is just 10 minutes from the market town of Vic Fezensac. Inside is a kitchen with woodburner, interconnected living and dining rooms, a study, laundry, workshop and artist’s studio. Three of the bedrooms have en suites. The land includes a garden, barn and pond. Price: €395,000. Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Spain: Alicante

Restored farmhouse with pool in Pedreguer, Alicante, Spain

North of Benidorm and Calp, between Pedreguer and the village of Benidoleig, this seven-bed house with swimming pool was refurbished 10 years ago. The living/dining room, with wood-burning stove, is on the ground floor along with three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is another bathroom upstairs along with four bedrooms, two of which share a balcony with views of hills and countryside. Price: €395,000. Agent: HomeEspana.co.uk

Italy: Umbria

A Colnica sur Lago: a stone and brick house in Magione, Umbria, Italy

On a lake of its own, a few kilometres from Lake Trasimeno, near the Tuscan border, this 600sq m stone and brick farmhouse needs renovation. There are also outhouses, forest and arable land on the 2 hectares that come with the property. In Montemelino, close to Magione town, the house is dripping with traditional features such as exposed wooden beams and terracotta tiles and would be habitable in warm weather if you don’t mind an earthy existence.

Price: €380,000. Agent: greatestateitaly.com