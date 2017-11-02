What can you buy in Bulgaria, Spain, France and Cork for €90,000?

Bulgaria: Varna

South of Varna and up the coast from Turkey, this two-bedroom apartment is on the fourth floor of a complex by the sea, giving it views along a sandy coast. The Byala Vista Cliff Residence II, just outside Byala town, comprises four buildings with communal gardens and a swimming pool. The 160sq m (1,722sq ft) apartment has a living room, kitchen/dining room and bathroom. There are two balconies, one looking out to sea and the other to the pool.

Price: €84,995

Agent: investinbg.co.uk

Rockchapel: Co Cork

A 65.2sq m (702sq ft), two-bedroom bungalow on an acre in Rockchapel, Co Cork

Property Professionals Woulfe & Co is seeking €90,000 for this 65.2sq m (702sq ft), two-bedroom bungalow on an acre in Rockchapel, Co Cork.

Spain: Valencia

Three-bedroom house near the town of Oliva in Valencia, Spain

This 75sq m (807sq ft), three-bedroom house sits in a garden with a swimming pool and terraces. The living room opens to a covered terrace, neatly linking indoor and outdoor life. There is also a kitchen (as well as a mini outdoor one) and shower-room. The surrounding area is dotted with orange groves, it is a six-minute walk to a sandy beach and the town of Oliva is a 15-minute drive. Electricity is provided by the sun. Price: €90,000

Agent: Orangesandlemons.com



France: Dordogne

Two-bedroom stone house in St Crepin de Richemont, Dordogne, Aquitaine, France

At the edge of a hamlet, this traditional stone farmhouse is a 15-minute drive from Brantôme (aka “Venice of the Périgord”). Period features include fireplaces and wooden floors and staircase. Downstairs are a farmhouse kitchen and large (24sq m/258sq ft) living room, while the two bedrooms are upstairs along with a shower-room and toilet. There is a two-storey, 77sq m (828sq ft) barn attached to the back of the house, along with a wine cellar.

Price: €88,000 Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Italy: Abruzzo

Period house on a square in Castiglione Messer Raimondo, Teramo, Abruzzo, Italy

Overlooking a historic square in the centre of Castiglione Messer Raimondo, this 300sq m (3,229sq ft) house is on three levels. The semi-underground cellar has vaulted ceilings, there are five rooms on the ground floor and five on the floor above. There is a terrace with expansive, verdant views. While some of the rooms are habitable, the house does need an overhaul. Castiglione Messer Raimondo is on the opposite coast to Rome, which is about 2.5 hours away.

Price: €90,000

Agent: abruzzopropertyitaly.com