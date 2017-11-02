What can you buy in Bulgaria, Spain, France and Cork for €90,000?

We compare a two-bed bungalow with homes in Varna, Valencia and Dordogne

Emma Cullinan

Sea-front apartment near Byala, Varna, Bulgaria

Sea-front apartment near Byala, Varna, Bulgaria

 

Bulgaria: Varna
South of Varna and up the coast from Turkey, this two-bedroom apartment is on the fourth floor of a complex by the sea, giving it views along a sandy coast. The Byala Vista Cliff Residence II, just outside Byala town, comprises four buildings with communal gardens and a swimming pool. The 160sq m (1,722sq ft) apartment has a living room, kitchen/dining room and bathroom. There are two balconies, one looking out to sea and the other to the pool.
Price: €84,995
Agent: investinbg.co.uk

Rockchapel: Co Cork

A 65.2sq m (702sq ft), two-bedroom bungalow on an acre in Rockchapel, Co Cork
A 65.2sq m (702sq ft), two-bedroom bungalow on an acre in Rockchapel, Co Cork

Property Professionals Woulfe & Co is seeking €90,000 for this 65.2sq m (702sq ft), two-bedroom bungalow on an acre in Rockchapel, Co Cork.

Spain: Valencia

Three-bedroom house near the town of Oliva in Valencia, Spain
Three-bedroom house near the town of Oliva in Valencia, Spain

This 75sq m (807sq ft), three-bedroom house sits in a garden with a swimming pool and terraces. The living room opens to a covered terrace, neatly linking indoor and outdoor life. There is also a kitchen (as well as a mini outdoor one) and shower-room. The surrounding area is dotted with orange groves, it is a six-minute walk to a sandy beach and the town of Oliva is a 15-minute drive. Electricity is provided by the sun. Price: €90,000
Agent: Orangesandlemons.com
 

France: Dordogne

Two-bedroom stone house in St Crepin de Richemont, Dordogne, Aquitaine, France
Two-bedroom stone house in St Crepin de Richemont, Dordogne, Aquitaine, France

At the edge of a hamlet, this traditional stone farmhouse is a 15-minute drive from Brantôme (aka “Venice of the Périgord”). Period features include fireplaces and wooden floors and staircase. Downstairs are a farmhouse kitchen and large (24sq m/258sq ft) living room, while the two bedrooms are upstairs along with a shower-room and toilet. There is a two-storey, 77sq m (828sq ft) barn attached to the back of the house, along with a wine cellar.
Price: €88,000 Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Italy: Abruzzo

Period house on a square in Castiglione Messer Raimondo, Teramo, Abruzzo, Italy
Period house on a square in Castiglione Messer Raimondo, Teramo, Abruzzo, Italy

Overlooking a historic square in the centre of Castiglione Messer Raimondo, this 300sq m (3,229sq ft) house is on three levels. The semi-underground cellar has vaulted ceilings, there are five rooms on the ground floor and five on the floor above. There is a terrace with expansive, verdant views. While some of the rooms are habitable, the house does need an overhaul. Castiglione Messer Raimondo is on the opposite coast to Rome, which is about 2.5 hours away.
Price: €90,000
Agent: abruzzopropertyitaly.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.