What can you buy for €75,000 in Greece, France, Bulgaria, Spain and Kerry?

Kerry

Walsh O’Sullivan is seeking €75,000 for this two-bedroom bungalow on about half an acre in Lyreacrompane, Listowel, Co Kerry.

Corfu, Greece

On the west coast of Corfu, in the pretty village of Lakones, which dates from the Byzantine period, this stone house has great views of the sea. Renovation of the period house has begun but more needs to be done. On the ground floor is an open-plan living room/kitchen and a toilet. On the first floor there are two bedrooms and space to create a bathroom. A balcony here has good sea views. Corfu town and the airport are about 25km away, on the east coast of the island.

Price: €75,000. Agent: rrcorfurealestate.com

Limousin, France

In the village of Lussac-les-églises in Haute Vienne, this house has two bedrooms on the ground floor and space for two or three more in the loft. There is also a barn. The house retains original features such as floor tiles, exposed beams, a large stone fireplace and red tiled roof. Everything is on the ground floor, from a kitchen/living room with doors to the garden, to bedrooms and a bathroom. There is garden front and back with fruit trees. There is also a separate pocket of land.

Price: €74,950. Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

This chalet, in a development 10km from Bankso ski resort and close to a golf course, has views of mountains. In the Redenka Golf and Ski Club, in the Razlog Valley, the 129sq m (1,388.5sq ft) chalet is on two floors and can sleep eight people. Downstairs is a kitchen/dining room, living room with open fire, shower/wc and sauna. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a bathroom and balcony. There is a shuttle bus to a ski lift. Price: £66,300 (about €74,700). Agent: excelpropertybulgaria.com

Andalusia, Spain

Andalusia, Spain: In the cave village of Bacor, inland from Almeria, price: €75,000

Bury your day-to-day concerns in this cave house with separate guest accommodation. It is in the cave village of Bacor, inland from Almeria. The main house has a living room with wood burner, kitchen, bathroom, dining room and two bedrooms. In the semi-cave beside it there is a living room with fireplace and three cave rooms, which could be used as bedrooms or a kitchen or bathroom (which would have to be installed). The two properties can connect and they share a garden to the front. Price: €75,000. Agent: rusticom.co.uk