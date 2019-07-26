What can you buy for €55,000 in England, Greece, Italy and Tipperary?

Ireland: Co Tipperary

REA Stokes Quirk is seeking €55,000 for this two-bed cottage on 1.3 acres (half a hectare) on Cloneen Road, Fethard, Co Tipperary

Price: €55,000

Agent: realestatealliance.ie

France: Limousin

This 200sq m (2,152sq ft) former hotel and restaurant needs a revamp but is full of traditional features such as sweeping stairs, wooden shutters, tall windows, cast-iron radiators, vintage wallpaper, fireplaces, ceramic sinks and wooden floors. In the mid-south of France, near La Roche Canillac village, the building has a dining room (20sq m/215sq ft), living room, kitchen and another room previously used as a bar. There are six bedrooms on the first floor and two on the second floor.

This 200sq m (2,152sq ft) former hotel and restaurant needs a revamp but is full of traditional features in France

Price: €55,990

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Greece: Crete

In the centre of the island this 50sq m (538sq ft) stone house has views of the sea and mountains from its balcony. It is in the village of Agioi Deka (meaning 10 saints, referring to the 10 martyrs of Crete) – with shops and cafes – and 4km away are beaches plus cafes, restaurants and tavernas. On the lower floor of the house is a kitchen, bathroom and living room. On the upper level are two bedrooms and a toilet. The décor needs an update.

Price: €55,000

Agent: rrcorfurealestate.com

In Greece this 50sq m (538sq ft) stone house has views of the sea and mountains from its balcony

Italy: Umbria

South of Perugia, this stone home is in the centre of Meggiano village. With traditional elements, including terracotta floors and wooden doors, the renovated house has a living room, kitchen with fireplace, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has a courtyard of its own and shares another with a neighbour. Meggiano is in Monti Sibillini National Park, 20 minutes from the hilltop town of Spoleto, which author Herman Hesse said: “Is the most beautiful discovery I made in Italy.”

Price: €55,000

Agent: coldwellbanker.it

This stone home is in the centre of Meggiano village in Umbria, Italy

England: Merseyside

In St Helens, in Merseyside, to the east of Liverpool, this three-bedroom terraced house needs refurbishing. The kitchen has been stripped out and the bathroom is dated. The house has good proportions and some of the wooden floors are intact. On the ground floor is a living room with an arch to a dining room, a kitchen and bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms. The house, on Oxford Street, has a back yard. It is on a 999-year lease from February 1899.

Price: £50,000 (about €55,500)

Agent: ashtons.net