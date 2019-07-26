What can you buy for €55,000 in England, Greece, Italy and Tipperary?

Take 5: Stone houses in Italy and Greece or a former hotel and restuarant in France

Tippp house

REA Stokes Quirk is seeking ¤55,000 for this two-bed cottage on 1.3 acres (half a hectare) on Cloneen Road, Fethard, Co Tipperary

 

Ireland: Co Tipperary

REA Stokes Quirk is seeking €55,000 for this two-bed cottage on 1.3 acres (half a hectare) on Cloneen Road, Fethard, Co Tipperary

Price: €55,000
Agent: realestatealliance.ie

France: Limousin

This 200sq m (2,152sq ft) former hotel and restaurant needs a revamp but is full of traditional features such as sweeping stairs, wooden shutters, tall windows, cast-iron radiators, vintage wallpaper, fireplaces, ceramic sinks and wooden floors. In the mid-south of France, near La Roche Canillac village, the building has a dining room (20sq m/215sq ft), living room, kitchen and another room previously used as a bar. There are six bedrooms on the first floor and two on the second floor.

This 200sq m (2,152sq ft) former hotel and restaurant needs a revamp but is full of traditional features in France
This 200sq m (2,152sq ft) former hotel and restaurant needs a revamp but is full of traditional features in France

Price: €55,990
Agent: frenchestateagents.com 

Greece: Crete

In the centre of the island this 50sq m (538sq ft) stone house has views of the sea and mountains from its balcony. It is in the village of Agioi Deka (meaning 10 saints, referring to the 10 martyrs of Crete) – with shops and cafes – and 4km away are beaches plus cafes, restaurants and tavernas. On the lower floor of the house is a kitchen, bathroom and living room. On the upper level are two bedrooms and a toilet. The décor needs an update.

Price: €55,000
Agent: rrcorfurealestate.com 

In Greece this 50sq m (538sq ft) stone house has views of the sea and mountains from its balcony
In Greece this 50sq m (538sq ft) stone house has views of the sea and mountains from its balcony

Italy: Umbria

South of Perugia, this stone home is in the centre of Meggiano village. With traditional elements, including terracotta floors and wooden doors, the renovated house has a living room, kitchen with fireplace, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has a courtyard of its own and shares another with a neighbour. Meggiano is in Monti Sibillini National Park, 20 minutes from the hilltop town of Spoleto, which author Herman Hesse said: “Is the most beautiful discovery I made in Italy.”

Price: €55,000
Agent: coldwellbanker.it

This stone home is in the centre of Meggiano village in Umbria, Italy
This stone home is in the centre of Meggiano village in Umbria, Italy

England: Merseyside

In St Helens, in Merseyside, to the east of Liverpool, this three-bedroom terraced house needs refurbishing. The kitchen has been stripped out and the bathroom is dated. The house has good proportions and some of the wooden floors are intact. On the ground floor is a living room with an arch to a dining room, a kitchen and bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms. The house, on Oxford Street, has a back yard. It is on a 999-year lease from February 1899.

Price: £50,000 (about €55,500)
Agent: ashtons.net

In St Helens, in Merseyside, to the east of Liverpool, this three-bedroom terraced house needs refurbishing
In St Helens, in Merseyside, to the east of Liverpool, this three-bedroom terraced house needs refurbishing
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.