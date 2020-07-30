What can you buy for €495k in Spain, South Africa, Italy, Indonesia and Dublin 6

DUBLIN: RANELAGH

Sherry FitzGerald is seeking €495,000 for this 55sq m, two-bed house at 3 Dartmouth Terrace in Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

3 Dartmouth Terrace, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

SPAIN: VALENCIA

Five-bedroom country house or finca with guest quarters and extensive grounds near a village in the Jalon valley. The ground floor has a large covered terrace overlooking the gardens, while inside is a comfortable living room with fireplace for the winter months. The grounds include a covered salt water swimming pool and outdoor shower. Lliber is a popular village in the heart of the Jalon valley in an area known as the Marina Alta that is famous for its grapes.

Price: €495,000 Agent: homeespana.com

Spanish finca

SOUTH AFRICA: CAPE TOWN

Large, light-filled three-bedroom detached house with pool and gardens in Tokai, a large suburb of Cape Town about 15km from the city centre. There’s a double height entrance hall opening into a split level dining room cum kitchen. A large living room has floor to ceiling windows overlooking the garden where there are two covered deck areas and the pool. A study completes the ground floor while upstairs, via an open tread metal staircase, all the bedrooms are doubles with the main bedroom having a high, beamed ceiling.

Price: €493,500 Agent: sothebysrealty.co.za

Suburbs of Cape Town

ITALY: APULIA

This mini complex of trulli – the traditional stone huts with conical shaped roofs of the region – comes with its own swimming pool and shaded terraces set in grounds dotted with ancient olive trees. Fully renovated in recent years, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property has been operating as a holiday let which may make it a more attractive investment. It’s located close to Ceglie Messapica, one of the most oldest towns in Apulia, and also within easy reach of Ostuni.

Price: €490,000m Agent: helloapulia.com

Apulia trulli complex

INDONESIA: BALI

Four-bedroom, four-bathroom villa with pool in the southernmost tip of Bali on the Bukit peninsula. The traditional-style villa dates from 2007 when it was built as part of a small development with security guard entry. It’s a property of over 300sq m that has been remodeled to a high standard in recent years with pale tiled floors throughout and hardwood doors and furnishings. There are ocean views from the top floor.

Price: €492,777 Agent: balicoolproperty.com